 Rock n′ Roll pioneer Little Richard dies | News | DW | 09.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Rock n' Roll pioneer Little Richard dies

The self-proclaimed "architect of rock 'n' roll" Little Richard has died at the age of 87.

Little Richard (picture alliance / Photoshot)

Little Richard, the self-proclaimed "architect of rock 'n' roll" who created his innovative music with a mix of boogie-woogie, rhythm and blues and gospel, died on Saturday at the age of 87, Rolling Stone magazine reported. 

The rock star, whose hits thrilled millions, influenced numerous other artists within the music industry, including The Beatles.  

Citing his son, Danny Penniman, Rolling Stone said the cause of Richard’s death was unknown. 
 
The artist, whose full name was Richard Wayne Penniman, is best known for his groundbreaking, signature 1955 hit "Tutti Frutti," with its gay sex theme toned down for broadcasters. The song began with the unforgettable line: "Awop bop a loo mop / Alop bam boom."

A string of hits followed, including "Lucille,'' "Keep A Knockin','' "Long Tall Sally,'' and "Good Golly
Miss Molly.'' 
 
Tributes quickly poured out Saturday for the late rock king, with co-founder of Chic Nile Rodgers dubbing it "the loss of a true giant." 

js/rc (AFP,Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Fats Domino dies aged 89

The rock 'n' roll pioneer's innovative style changed popular music with hits that included "Blueberry Hill" and "Ain't It a Shame." He died Tuesday of natural causes near his hometown of New Orleans. (25.10.2017)  

Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90

Known for his distinctive guitar skills and as a pioneer of rock 'n' roll, Chuck Berry has died at the age of 90. He is regarded by many as the individual who most shaped a form of music that would change the world. (18.03.2017)  

Dr. John, legendary New Orleans pianist dead at 77

The hoodoo showman was revered as one of the city's great pianists. His long and raucous career included drug addiction, a stint in prison, six Grammys and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (07.06.2019)  

Elvis in Asia contest draws impersonators from across region

Elvis impersonators from across Asia belted out classics in the first Elvis in Asia competition. The King of Rock n' Roll died 40 years ago this week. (20.08.2017)  

Related content

Kinostart Film Joker

'Joker' film sparks outrage for using song by convicted pedophile Gary Glitter 14.10.2019

The use of the song, Rock n' Roll Part 2, has set off an ample amount of concern and criticism as many think it means that Glitter will be collecting royalties.

Patti Smith US Sängerin

God, the Devil and Rock 'n' Roll 12.07.2018

Rock ’n’ roll was born from a spirit of rebellion that questioned authority and the traditional morality of the Christian church. And for many Christian leaders, it was clear that rock music paved the way to damnation.

Bruce Springsteen Amerika Frankfurter Waldstadion Deutschland

Bruce Springsteen: An icon of freedom in East Germany 06.11.2019

Chancellor Angela Merkel, who grew up in the former GDR, revealed that she dreamed of American freedom and Bruce Springsteen before the Wall came down. Here's why the US singer embodied hope for East Germans.

Advertisement