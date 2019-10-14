Rock n' Roll pioneer Little Richard dies

The self-proclaimed "architect of rock 'n' roll" Little Richard has died at the age of 87.
The rock star, whose hits thrilled millions, influenced numerous other artists within the music industry, including The Beatles.
Citing his son, Danny Penniman, Rolling Stone said the cause of Richard’s death was unknown.
The artist, whose full name was Richard Wayne Penniman, is best known for his groundbreaking, signature 1955 hit "Tutti Frutti," with its gay sex theme toned down for broadcasters. The song began with the unforgettable line: "Awop bop a loo mop / Alop bam boom."
A string of hits followed, including "Lucille,'' "Keep A Knockin','' "Long Tall Sally,'' and "Good Golly
Miss Molly.''
Tributes quickly poured out Saturday for the late rock king, with co-founder of Chic Nile Rodgers dubbing it "the loss of a true giant."
