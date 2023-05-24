  1. Skip to content
Tina Turner sings at a concert
Tina Turner, the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll", passed away at age 83Image: Sven Simon/dpa/picture alliance
MusicSwitzerland

Rock icon Tina Turner dies, age 83

24 minutes ago

US-born musical legend Tina Turner has passed away at her home in Switzerland, her representative has said. The singer was known for hit songs such as "Proud Mary" and "What's Love Got to Do With It."

https://p.dw.com/p/4RSws

Tina Turner, widely known as the world's "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" passed away on Wednesday at the age of 83, one of her representatives said. 

The US-born, Swiss-naturalized singer passed away in her home near Zurich after a long illness.

She was among the biggest recording artists of all time. Her biggest hits include "What's Love Got to Do with It" and "(Simply) The Best."

Her official Facebook page announced her passing on Wednesday evening.

"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," the post read.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

rmt/rs (Reuters, AP, dpa)

Yevgeny Prigozhin standing in front of a cemetery for Wagner Group mercenaries

Ukraine updates: Wagner Group reports 10,000 prisoner deaths

Conflicts2 hours ago
