Robotaxis: Innovative or highly dangerous?
Janelle Dumalaon
08/31/2023
August 31, 2023
San Francisco is experimenting with fully autonomous robotaxis, but is it too soon? Some focus on the mishaps, while others say that AI learns from its mistakes and self-driving cars could save lives in the long run.