Robinson Crusoe Island in Chilean football fairytale

The tiny Chilean island of Robinson Crusoe is in the country's domestic football cup tournament for the first time ever. Fans, patrons and players will have to make one of the most unique journeys in world football.

The volcanic island of Robinson Crusoe, 670 kilometres west of Chile's mainland, was renamed in 1966 after the famous Daniel Defoe novel about a man left to survive on a remote island.

Over 300 years after the novel was written, this island of no more than around of 1,200 people is now set to enjoy one of its most magical moments of sporting history.

For the first time ever, this island nation will compete in Chile's domestic cup competition. The Chilean football association invited the Robinson Crusoe Island and the Alejandro Selkirk Island to join together and compete as the "Juan Fernandez Archipelago" and on the final weekend in April, 2024 they will face three-time winners Santiago Wanderers. Most of the visiting team will be traveling by a over 30-hour boat trip because the island only has a small airstrip.

Marcelo Diaz is one of the journalists heading to the island to cover the game, and after taking a flight on a small aircraft with space for no more than eight passengers, he then needed to take a forty-minute boat trip to reach the main town of San Juan Bautista.

Although isolated, San Juan Bautista has places to stay, a state-of-the-art phone system and satellite television. Chile's air force reportedly drops by to deal with routine medical and dental care on the island's rudimentary airstrip.

"They want the island to be better known. In 2010, they suffered a tsunami, in 2011 an air tragedy. They want to be looked at differently. That's why they are excited about the game," Diaz told DW.

"The coach is Jorge Garces, a former player and title-wining coach in 2001. They have prepared in the best way."

Fishermen vs. pros

Garces, who ironically won that title with Santiago Wanderers, the team Juan Fernandez are facing, has been living on the island for two months getting the team ready.

"God brought me here personally, and I thank him for it," said Garces.

There are perhaps four to five teams on the island who compete for a title, but they are amateur players and most work as fishermen. The local spiny lobsters are a particular delicacy, but it does make time for football hard to find.

Nevertheless, this cup tie has created cup fever on the island and the launching of the club's Instagram in late February, has brought this remarkable sports story to the world.

"Meet Hernan Retamales, master of the sea and goal. Their skill in the sea and in the field is indisputable!" reads the caption under a video introduction of Retamales.

"Meet Pedro Calderon, an experienced fisherman and dedicated councilor, now shining in the frontline on our team!"

Another reads: "Fredy Arredondo, only 16 years old, the youngest talent of our team! A student and central midfielder, he shows maturity and skill in every play, and the future of the team is in good hands."

It seems the whole the country's football community has been struck by this meeting as former Chile goalkeeper Luis Marín gifted goalkeeping gloves to the two keepers.

More than a game

Reportedly, 150 journalists and associate members are expected on the island. Which means that the Chilean navy is likely to help out, and that accomodation, which is limited, will be booked out. Wherever you stay though, barking dogs at night will likely accompany you.

Traveling to remote islands for football games is not as rare as it seems. In France's domestic cup competition, overseas teams affiliated to the French Football Federation from territories such as Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Martinique and Tahiti have all competed in the preliminary rounds, with some traveling as far as thousands of kilometers to play.

But there is no denying that a boat trip to Robinson Crusoe Island to play in the first round of the cup is something quite special. Although an upset is unlikely, Chile's cup competition has had its fair share of surprise results, perhaps none more famous than in 2008, when third-division side Deportes Ovalle made the final before narrowly losing.

Beyond the lobster and the scuba diving, this island is looking to change its image to the world. The fixture alone is beginning to do that, and even if this group made up of fisherman, students and council members don't win, what a piece of history they have made for their community.

In the Robinson Crusoe novel, Defoe famously wrote: "it is never too late to be wise." On this remote island in the Pacific, it turns out it is never too late to dream either.

Edited by: James Thorogood