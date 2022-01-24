Robert Wilson - The beauty of the mysterious

"The most beautiful and profound thing that man can experience is the feeling of mystery," said Albert Einstein. Hardly any sentence could better describe the work of theater artist Robert "Bob" Wilson. Author Carl von Karstedt fell under the spell of Wilson's art as a child and has been tracking down his works ever since. Wilson’s stagings have an elusive, magical beauty. What accounts for this depth that so many sense, when watching Robert Wilson's productions? For more than a year, Carl von Karstedt accompanied "Bob" - at rehearsals, at lunch with old acquaintances - in a quest to learn more. He interviewed Bob's assistants and many celebrities, including Hollywood star Willem Dafoe, actor Christian Friedel, Wilson‘s longtime collaborator Ann-Christin Rommen, conceptual artist Marina Abramović, and musicians Tom Waits and Philip Glass. They have all worked with Wilson on and off for decades. In 1976, Wilson‘s international breakthrough came with "Einstein on the Beach," a six-hour stage romp featuring the music of Philip Glass. Later, the Hamburg production of William Burroughs' "The Black Rider," created with Tom Waits, made Robert Wilson himself a superstar. This documentary takes a look back at half a century of artistic creation - and makes an attempt to crack a unique artistic code.