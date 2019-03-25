 Robert Mueller′s Russia report to be released by mid-April | News | DW | 29.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Robert Mueller's Russia report to be released by mid-April

US Attorney General William Barr has pledged to publish a redacted version of Robert Mueller's report on Trump's team by mid-April. However, key Democratic lawmaker Jerry Nadler wants the report in full and much sooner.

Robert Mueller (Reuters/L. Downing)

The report on contacts between Trump's team and Russia will be released by mid-April, "if not sooner," US Attorney General William Barr said in a letter to US lawmakers on Friday.

The document is based on a 22-month probe conducted by former FBI director Robert Mueller, who investigated the claims that Russia conspired with Trump's campaign officials to help him win the 2016 election. Last week, Attorney General Barr presented a brief summary of the lengthy report, claiming that Mueller found no evidence of collusion.

On Friday, Barr said that a redacted version of the some 400-page document would be made available to the public.

"Everyone will soon be able to read it on their own," Barr said. 

He also pledged he would testify about it before Senate and House Judiciary committees on May 1 and May 2.

According to Barr, Mueller said that his report "does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it does not exonerate him." On the issue of Trump trying to obstruct the probe, Mueller left the decision open. But Barr and his deputy Rod Rosenstein have concluded that "the evidence is not sufficient" to charge Trump with obstruction.

Read more: Why the Mueller report will not end Trump's predicament

Watch video 01:02

Trump: Mueller report a "complete and total exoneration

The attorney general said that his office was currently "preparing the report for release" by redacting information which could compromise sensitive sources and methods, or ongoing investigations. Information which could infringe on privacy and reputation of "peripheral third parties" is also to be kept secret.

At the same time, he said that there were no plans to submit the document to the White House for a review before releasing it to the Congress.

Read more: Opinion - Mueller report gives no respite for Donald Trump

Responding to Barr's letter, however, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said lawmakers would need to see "full and complete Mueller report, without redactions, as well as access to the underlying evidence." He also rejected Barr's timeline and reminded the attorney general of his demand for the report to be released by April 2.

"This deadline still stands," he said in a statement.

Nadler also said he wanted Barr to appear before Congress "immediately."

Democrats have previously threatened to subpoena Mueller's report if the document is not released in full. 

In turn, the top Republican on Nadler's sommitee, Doug Collins, said Barr would "break the law" by releasing everything in the report.

dj/ng (Reuters, AFP)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Robert Mueller delivers Russia probe to US Justice Department

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has submitted his report on the Donald Trump campaign and potential Russian involvement in the 2016 election, according to US officials. The report has not yet been made public. (22.03.2019)  

Mueller report found no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion: Justice Dept

Special counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence of collusion between US President Donald Trump's campaign team and the Russian government. But the president has not been completely exonerated of other crimes. (24.03.2019)  

Opinion: Mueller report gives no respite for Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump feels "totally exonerated' by the Mueller report's conclusion. But other investigations into his administration and his business dealings will continue unabated, says DW's Alexandra von Nahmen. (25.03.2019)  

Why the Mueller report will not end Trump's predicament

The much-anticipated report by special counsel Robert Mueller about Russia's meddling in the 2016 US elections is reportedly close to finished. That doesn't mean it will become public or it will answer all questions. (01.03.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Trump: Mueller report a "complete and total exoneration  

Related content

Trump feels exonerated by Mueller report 25.03.2019

US president Donald Trump claims he has been fully vindicated after the Mueller report failed to establish that he or his campaign conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 elections.

Robert Mueller zum Sonderanwalt für Russland-Sonde ernannt

Mueller report found no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion: Justice Dept 24.03.2019

Special counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence of collusion between US President Donald Trump's campaign team and the Russian government. But the president has not been completely exonerated of other crimes.

USA Senat bestätigt William Barr als neuen Justizminister

William Barr confirmed by US Senate as Attorney General 14.02.2019

William Barr was confirmed by the US Senate as the nation's new top law enforcement official. The vote was mostly along party lines. He will now oversee the Mueller investigation and decide whether to release the report.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  