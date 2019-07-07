Robert Mueller testifies before US Congress

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is appearing before the US Congress for the first time to testify about his investigation into Russian interference into the 2016 US presidential election.

Democrats are hoping that Mueller's testimony will indicate whether he believes President Trump committed a crime.

What did Mueller say?

The investigation found that Russia conducted "sweeping and systematic" interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

The Russia government's effort to interfere in US elections is "the most serious" challenge to American democracy.

The investigation found "insufficient evidence" to indicate the Trump campaign conspired to work with Russia.

The report did not had not cleared President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice.

More to come.

