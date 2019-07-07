 Robert Mueller testifies before US Congress | News | DW | 24.07.2019

News

Robert Mueller testifies before US Congress

Robert Mueller is testifying in front of US lawmakers about the two-year investigation into whether the campaign of US President Donald Trump colluded with Russia.

Robert Mueller (Reuters/T. Brenner)

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is appearing before the US Congress for the first time to testify about his investigation into Russian interference into the 2016 US presidential election.

Democrats are hoping that Mueller's testimony will indicate whether he believes President Trump committed a crime.

What did Mueller say?

  • The investigation found that Russia conducted "sweeping and systematic" interference in the 2016 US presidential election.
  • The Russia government's effort to interfere in US elections is "the most serious" challenge to American democracy.
  • The investigation found "insufficient evidence" to indicate the Trump campaign conspired to work with Russia.
  • The report did not had not cleared President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice.

More to come.

wmr/amp

Trump 'radiates insecurity' — UK ambassador to US 07.07.2019

The diplomat has described the Trump administration as "dysfunctional," "clumsy" and "inept," according to a British Sunday newspaper. Euroskeptic Nigel Farage has called for the ambassador's firing.

U.S. Präsident Donald Trump

Donald Trump willing to accept foreign intelligence on election rivals 13.06.2019

US President Donald Trump has said he would take dirt about 2020 presidential election opponents offered by a foreign government. The statement has led to even more calls for his impeachment.

U.S. Special Counsel Mueller speaks about Russia investigation at the Justice Department in Washington

'Not an option' to charge president with crime, says special counsel Robert Mueller 29.05.2019

US special counsel Robert Mueller has said longstanding policy prohibited his office from indicting a sitting president. He did say there had been a systematic attempt to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election.

