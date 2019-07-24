 Robert Mueller says US president not exonerated, Trump calls investigation ′nonsense′ | News | DW | 24.07.2019

News

Robert Mueller says US president not exonerated, Trump calls investigation 'nonsense'

Robert Mueller answered questions from US lawmakers about his two-year investigation into Russian meddling during the 2016 presidential election. He said President Donald Trump could be indicted when he leaves office.

US former Special Counsel Robert Mueller during the hearing

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller appeared before the US Congress on Wednesday for the first time to testify about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

His testimony had been widely anticipated by Democrats, who were hoping to have him say on the record that Trump was not exonerated of crimes and obstruction of justice.

Read more: Opinion: We don't need the Mueller report

What did Mueller say:

  • The probe found that Russia conducted "sweeping and systematic" interference in the 2016 election.
  • There was "insufficient evidence" to indicate that the Trump campaign conspired to work with Russia.
  • It was not clear whether President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice.
  • The president could be prosecuted for obstruction of justice crimes after he leaves office.
  • Trump was not indicted during the investigation because of his status as a sitting president.
  • He denied Trump's claims that his investigation "totally exonerated" the president.
  • Mueller's testimony did not, though, give many Democrats what they most sought: a clear statement that that would lead to an impeachment effort.
Watch video 01:14

Mueller report: US Democrats in no mood to let case rest

Mueller defends investigation

Mueller told lawmakers during two hearings before the House Judiciary Committee and House Intelligence Committee, which took a total of seven hours, that his team had conducted the 22-month-long investigation that ended in March in "a fair and independent manner," and the individuals who worked alongside him "were of the highest integrity."

He expressed his deep concern about the findings of his investigation. "Over the course of my career, I have seen a number of challenges to our democracy. The Russian government's effort to interfere with our election is among the most serious," Mueller said.

Trump rants

The president took to Twitter before the hearings began to slam Mueller and Democrats. In a string of tweets, Trump said he was innocent and accused Democrats of carrying out a witch hunt.

"So Democrats and others can illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back against this illegal and treasonous attack on our Country, they call It Obstruction? Wrong! Why didn't Robert Mueller investigate the investigators?" Trump wrote.

The president also expressed his dissatisfaction with Mueller having brought a "Never Trumper" — a term used for Republicans who oppose Trump — attorney to the committee hearing.

After Mueller's comments, Trump told journalists outside the White House that the Russia probe created a "phony cloud" over his administration and described the whole process as "nonsense."

He added that it had been a very good day for Republicans, a "devastating day" for the Democrats, before tweeting that truth is a force of nature - in block capital letters.

What happens next: The Justice Department considers the matter closed because the president won't be indicted. But Mueller's congressional appearance will likely deepen partisan divides on Capitol Hill and renew calls for the president's impeachment from some members of the Democratic party's base.

  • Donald Trump talks with a beauty contestant in Moscow.

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    2013: Mr. Trump goes to Russia

    June 18, 2013. Donald Trump tweeted: "The Miss Universe Pageant will be broadcast live from MOSCOW, RUSSIA on November 9. A big deal that will bring our countries together!" He later added: "Do you think Putin will be going - if so, will he become my new best friend?" October 17, 2013 Trump tells chat show host David Letterman he has conducted "a lot of business with the Russians."

  • Cyberattacks are a key factor in the Russia allegations.

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    September 2015: Hacking allegations raised

    An FBI agent tells a tech-support contractor at the Democratic National Committee it may have been hacked. On May 18, 2016, James Clapper, the director of National Intelligence, says there were "some indications" of cyberattacks aimed at the presidential campaigns. On June 14, 2016 the DNC announces it had been the victim of an attack by Russian hackers.

  • Russian ambassador to the US Sergei Kisljak in Washington

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    July 20, 2016: Kislyak enters the picture

    Senator Jeff Sessions — an early Trump endorser who led his national security advisory committee — meets Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and a group of other ambassadors at a Republican National Convention event.

  • Wikileaks chief Julian Assange

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    July 22, 2016: Assange thickens the plot

    Julian Assange's WikiLeaks publishes 20,000 emails stolen from the DNC, appearing to show a preference for Hillary Clinton over Senator Bernie Sanders.

  • USA FBI chief James Comey

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    July 25, 2016: Cometh the hour, Comey the man

    The FBI announces it is investigating the DNC hack saying "a compromise of this nature is something we take very seriously."

  • USA President Donald Trump

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    November 8, 2016: Trump elected

    Donald Trump is elected president of the United States. On November 9, the Russian parliament burst into applause at the news.

  • Russian politician Sergej Rybakow

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    November 10, 2016: Team Trump denies Russia link

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Rybakov says there "were contacts" between the Russian government and the Trump campaign during the election campaign. The Trump campaign issues a firm denial.

  • General Michael Flynn, US National Security Adviser.

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    November 18, 2016: Flynn appointed

    Trump names General Michael Flynn as his national security adviser. The former Defense Intelligence Agency chief was a top foreign policy adviser in Trump's campaign. Flynn resigned in February after failing to disclose full details of his communication with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

  • Ex-acting attorney general Sally Yates

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    January 26, 2017: Yates - 'The center cannot hold'

    Acting Attorney General Sally Yates tells White House counsel Don McGahn that Flynn made false statements regarding his calls with Kislyak. On January 30, Trump fires Yates for refusing to enforce his travel ban, which was later blocked by federal courts.

  • US attorney general, Jeff Sessions

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    March 2, 2017: Sessions recuses himself

    Trump says he has "total confidence" in Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sessions announces he will recuse himself from any investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

  • ex-head of the FBI James Comey

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    March 20, 2017: FBI examines Trump-Kremlin links

    FBI Director James Comey confirms before the House Select Committee on Intelligence that the FBI was investigating possible links between Russia and the Trump campaign.

  • Donald Trump and James Comey

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    May 9, 2017: Trump sacks Comey

    In a letter announcing the termination, Trump writes: "While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau."

  • Special counsel Robert Mueller

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    May 17, 2017: Mueller appointed special counsel

    Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appoints former FBI Director Robert Mueller to look into Russia's interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

  • Paul Manafort (Imago)

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    August 2017: FBI seizes documents from Manafort

    Shortly after Mueller convenes a grand jury for the investigation, the FBI seizes documents from one of Paul Manafort's properties as part of a raid for Mueller's probe. The former Trump campaigner manager stepped down in August 2016 after allegations surfaced that he had received large payments linked to Ukraine's former pro-Russian government.

  • Donald Trump Jr. (picture alliance/AP Photo/K. Willens)

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    September 2017: Trump Jr.'s talks to Senate committee

    Donald Trump Jr. tells the Senate Judiciary Committee he has not colluded with a foreign government. The closed-door interview relates to his June 2016 meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, which was also attended by his brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, and then-campaign manager Paul Manafort. Trump Jr.’s emails, however, suggest the meeting was supposed to produce dirt on Clinton.

  • Facebook and Twitter logos on a screen (picture-alliance/dpa/Lei)

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    October 2017: Internet giants allege Russian interference

    Facebook, Twitter and Google reportedly tell US media they have evidence that Russian operatives exploited platforms to spread disinformation during the 2016 US presidential election. The three companies are appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee in November 2017.

  • US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin (picture alliance/UPI Photo/newscom/D. Silpa)

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    July 2018: Trump and Putin meet in Helsinki

    Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Helsinki for their first-ever summit. During the trip, Trump publically contradicts the findings of US intelligence agencies who concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

  • Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions (picture-alliance/AP/A. Brandon)

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    November 8, 2018: Sessions resigns as attorney general

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns from his post, under reported pressure from Trump. The president then appoints a critic of the Mueller probe as his successor, but later nominates William Barr to be the next attorney general in December 2018.

  • Michael Cohen (Reuters/J. Ernst)

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    November 29, 2018: Former Trump lawyer pleads guilty

    Trump's former long-time personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleads guilty to lying to Congress about discussions in 2016 on plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. The FBI raided his home earlier that year in April. He would later be sentenced to three years in prison. In 2019, he tells Congress that Trump is a "racist" and a "con man."

  • Roger Stone (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo/L. Sladky)

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    January 2019: Trump associate Roger Stone arrested

    Roger Stone, a longtime Trump associate and Republican operative, is arrested at his home in Florida for lying to Congress about having advance knowledge of plans by WikiLeaks to release emails from the Democratic Party that US officials say were stolen by Russia.

  • Paul Manafort sits in court in Alexandria, Virginia (picture-alliance/AP/D. Verkouteren)

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    March 13, 2019: Manafort sentenced to prison

    Manafort is found guilty of conspiracy charges and handed an additional sentence, bringing his total prison sentence to 7.5 years. In August 2018, a court in Virginia found him guilty of eight charges, including tax and bank fraud. He also pleaded guilty to two conspiracy counts.

  • Special Counsel Robert Mueller (picture-alliance/AP/C. Dharapak)

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    March 22, 2019: Mueller ends Russia probe

    Special counsel Robert Mueller submits a confidential 448-page report on the findings of his investigation to the US Justice Department. The main conclusions of the report are made public when they are given to Congress. A redacted version of the report is released to the public on April 18, though Democrats call for the full report to be released.

  • Donald Trump in front of Air Force One

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    March 24, 2019: Trump declares 'exoneration'

    The final report concluded that no one involved in Trump's 2016 election campaign colluded with Russia. Attorney General William Barr said the report provided no evidence that Trump obstructed justice, but stopped short of fully exonerating the president. Reacting to the findings, Trump described the probe as an "illegal take-down that failed," and said there was "complete and total exoneration."

  • US Attorney General William Barr appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee (Getty Images/A. Wong)

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    May 1, 2019: Barr testifies

    In late March, Mueller writes a letter expressing concerns over the way Barr portrayed his report. The attorney general says the special counsel's letter was "a bit snitty" while testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee in May. Barr then cancels a subsequent appearance before the House Judicial Committee, citing "unprecedented and unnecessary" hearing conditions.

  • Robert Mueller testifies to a House Judiciary Committee

    A timeline of the Russia investigation

    July 24, 2019: Mueller light

    Robert Mueller's congressional testimony on the Russia probe was again inconclusive. He sometimes struggled with his answers or avoided queries. To the Democrats frustration he appeared to do little to give any encouragement to the notion that President Trump could be impeached, though he did suggest he might be prosecuted for obstruction of justice crimes after he leaves the White House.

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier, Jo Harper, Kathleen Schuster, John Silk


wmr, jcg, jsi/se (dpa, Reuters, AP, AFP)

