Robert Lewandowski: The unbelievable Bundesliga stats

After Alphonso Davies was sent off 12 minutes in with the scores still deadlocked, Stuttgart must've felt they had a chance of taking something from the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Three chances, three shots and three goals from Robert Lewandowski later, with a Serge Gnabry effort thrown in for good measure, it became another exercise in damage limitation. The 4-0 scoreline Bayern had on 39 minutes was the one they ended with.

Lewandowski stabbed home Gnabry's driven ball for the first, headed Thomas Müller's cross in to the top corner for the second and danced through the visiting defense to score his third with a low drive.

That effort was number 35 for the Bundesliga season, leaving him five short of equaling Gerd Müller's record for goals in a single season (1971-72). There are eight games left this season. Whether he does or not, and it's difficult to bet against him, at 32 he is only getting more lethal. Here are just a few indicators of his incredible plundering.

7 - Teams who have scored less goals than Lewandowski this year

5 - Times as many goals as second-placed RB Leipzig's top scorer, Angelino.

4 - Hat tricks this season, one of which saw him score 4.

3 - Times he's started and failed to score in the current campaign.

1 - Bundesliga team he has failed to score against this season, RB Leipzig, who Bayern play next weekend.

60 - Minutes per goal, on average.

5 - Amount of times he's finished the season as the Bundesliga's top scorer, including the last three.

0 - Games missed through injury in 2020-21.

6 - Seasons in a row he's passed the 20 goal mark. He also did it in three of his four seasons at Dortmund.

197 - League goals for Bayern, in 215 games.