 Robert Lewandowski in Niko Kovac’s Bayern Munich plans | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 02.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Robert Lewandowski in Niko Kovac’s Bayern Munich plans

Future plans were the hot topic of conversation at new Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac’s official unveiling on Monday. When it came to Robert Lewandowski, the Croatian has already taken the first step.

Pressekonferenz FC Bayern München Niko Kovac (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Gebert)

After kicking the press conference off with a simple "I'm back”, it did not take long until Kovac was fielding questions regarding squad planning. In particular, certain key individuals who have been linked with moves away from the club. 

Star striker Lewandowski has a contract that runs through until 2021, but according to his agent, he "needs a change and a new challenge”. With Kovac stepping into his new role it seems making contact with the 29-year-old was of the utmost importance.

"I have already given Lewandowski a call,” Kovac admitted. "I let him know where I stood. I'm looking forward to working with him. I think he's a world class striker, who has achieved a lot with this club and who will continue to achieve a lot with this club. I wanted to let him know how important he was.”

When it came to his own personal ambitions, Kovac claimed his previous experience would give him a "slight advantage”.

"I'm hoping to repay the faith Bayern have shown in me,” said the 46-year-old, who won the league and cup double in his final season in Munich. "I know how they think and I know what it takes to be successful here. My aim is to get the very best out of every single player. We'll have to see what comes out of that. At the end of the day, we're here to win titles.”

Bayern will kick off their pre-season preparations later this month. Kovac will, however, be without his World Cup stars who won't start training until 25 July. As a result, they will all miss out on Bayern's tour of the USA at the end of the month.

Related content

Russland WM 2018 Polen gegen Kolumbien | James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez the provider as Colombia send Robert Lewandowski and Poland home 24.06.2018

There were contrasting fortunes for two Bayern Munich stars in Kazan on Sunday. James Rodriguez was instrumental in a 3-0 win by Colombia that sent Robert Lewandowski and Poland out.

Deutschland FC Bayern München v FC Schalke 04 - Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski reportedly wants out of Bayern Munich this summer 30.05.2018

The agent of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has said that the Polish international wants to leave the club in the summer transfer window. Lewandowski's contract runs through the end of the 2020-21 season.

DFB-Pokal Finale 2017/2018 FC Bayern München - Eintracht Frankfurt: Niko Kovac

Bayern Munich take consolation in Kovac as Frankfurt seal German Cup title 19.05.2018

Frankfurt swept to a rousing German Cup win over favorites Bayern. A tactical tweak and some words of wisdom from coach Niko Kovac inspired the shock victory, something Bayern can take comfort in.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 