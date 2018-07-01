Robert Lewandowski in Niko Kovac’s Bayern Munich plans

After kicking the press conference off with a simple "I'm back”, it did not take long until Kovac was fielding questions regarding squad planning. In particular, certain key individuals who have been linked with moves away from the club.

Star striker Lewandowski has a contract that runs through until 2021, but according to his agent, he "needs a change and a new challenge”. With Kovac stepping into his new role it seems making contact with the 29-year-old was of the utmost importance.

"I have already given Lewandowski a call,” Kovac admitted. "I let him know where I stood. I'm looking forward to working with him. I think he's a world class striker, who has achieved a lot with this club and who will continue to achieve a lot with this club. I wanted to let him know how important he was.”

When it came to his own personal ambitions, Kovac claimed his previous experience would give him a "slight advantage”.

"I'm hoping to repay the faith Bayern have shown in me,” said the 46-year-old, who won the league and cup double in his final season in Munich. "I know how they think and I know what it takes to be successful here. My aim is to get the very best out of every single player. We'll have to see what comes out of that. At the end of the day, we're here to win titles.”

Bayern will kick off their pre-season preparations later this month. Kovac will, however, be without his World Cup stars who won't start training until 25 July. As a result, they will all miss out on Bayern's tour of the USA at the end of the month.