Robert F. Kennedy assassin stabbed in prison: reports

Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted for the 1968 assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, was stabbed in prison on Friday, according to several US media reports.

California state authorities confirmed that a stabbing did occur in a San Diego prison, but did not identify the victim. The Associated Press later cited a government source as saying it was Sirhan on condition of confidentiality. Entertainment news outlet TMZ first broke the news.

"Officers responded quickly, and found an inmate with stab wound injuries," said a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. "He was transported to an outside hospital for medical care, and is currently in stable condition."

The 75-year-old Palestinian man is serving a life sentence for the murder of Robert F. Kennedy

The 75-year-old Palestinian refugee shot Kennedy — the younger brother of the late US President John F. Kennedy — shortly after the New York senator made a victory speech for winning the California Democratic primary for the 1968 US presidential election.

Sirhan was found guilty of shooting Kennedy in the head as the Congressman made his way through the pantry of a Los Angeles hotel. The motive was connected to the Arab-Palestinian conflict.

According to witness statements, the .22 caliber handgun used in the attack was wrestled from Sirhan's hands by Olympic decathlon champion Rafar Johnson and Los Angeles Rams football hero Rosey Grier.

Sirhan was initially sentenced to death but his punishment was downgraded to life in prison when California briefly suspended capital punishment.

Robert F. Kennedy was dubbed a favorite for the 1968 US presidential election before his assassination

