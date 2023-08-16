  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Cannabis
Women's World Cup
11 images
FilmUnited States of America
Jochen Kürten | Philipp Jedicke
4 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/33GFw
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian soldier controls flying drone at training camp

Ukraine updates: Kyiv to ramp up drone production

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Libyan security forces stand guard in Tripoli, Libya, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

Libya's power struggle: Who's fighting in Tripoli?

Libya's power struggle: Who's fighting in Tripoli?

Politics19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Construction workers at a site being built by Country Garden, China's largest real estate developer, in Beijing, China, on August 15, 2023

China: Next real estate giant on the ropes

China: Next real estate giant on the ropes

Business2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A group of women with African roots in Germany

How Afro-Germans are reaching for the stars

How Afro-Germans are reaching for the stars

Politics19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Manchester United fans holding up a banner

United planned Greenwood return amid fan protests: reports

United planned Greenwood return amid fan protests: reports

SoccerAugust 16, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Farmers harvest at fields planted with wheat and barley in Iraq.

Middle East's groundwater shortage: Will it soon run out?

Middle East's groundwater shortage: Will it soon run out?

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 16, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Video of Madonna behind a stage.

Queen of Pop Madonna — forever young?

Queen of Pop Madonna — forever young?

Music23 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Three close-up headshots, left to right: Milei, Massa, Bullrich.

Argentina: Who can fix the political and economic problems?

Argentina: Who can fix the political and economic problems?

Politics19 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage