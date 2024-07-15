RNC updates: Trump poised to secure Republican nomination

07/15/2024 July 15, 2024 RNC kicks off in Wisconsin

The Republican National Convention (RNC) has opened in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday.

The swing state at the edge of the Rust Belt is set to be a key battleground between Republicans and Democrats at the election in November.

Donald Trump arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, a day after he survived an assassination attempt on Saturday.

"I'm not supposed to be here, I'm supposed to be dead," Trump told the New York Post in an interview during his flight to Milwaukee.

"By luck or by God, many people are saying it's by God I'm still here."

DW's Washington correspondent Ines Pohl said that "the coronation of Donald Trump is underway," with the former president all but certain to secure the Republican nomination after a landslide victory in the primaries