RNC updates: Trump poised to secure Republican nomination

RNC updates: Trump poised to secure Republican nominationPublished July 15, 2024last updated July 15, 2024
What you need to know
- Donald Trump is set to formally accept the Republican presidential nomination
- He is also expected to announce his running mate
- Saturday's assassination attempt against Trump has created a tense political atmosphere
RNC kicks off in Wisconsin
The Republican National Convention (RNC) has opened in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday.
The swing state at the edge of the Rust Belt is set to be a key battleground between Republicans and Democrats at the election in November.
Donald Trump arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, a day after he survived an assassination attempt on Saturday.
"I'm not supposed to be here, I'm supposed to be dead," Trump told the New York Post in an interview during his flight to Milwaukee.
"By luck or by God, many people are saying it's by God I'm still here."
DW's Washington correspondent Ines Pohl said that "the coronation of Donald Trump is underway," with the former president all but certain to secure the Republican nomination after a landslide victory in the primaries
Trump expected to announce running mate
Thousands of Republican lawmakers and activists are gathering on Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where delegates are expected to confirm Donald Trump as the party's presidential nominee.
The outcome is almost certain, as Trump has secured 2,243 delegates — almost double the amount needed. The four other major candidates dropped out of the race months ago.
Trump also said he would announce his running mate on Monday.
The Republican vice presidential nomination has been the subject of much speculation as Trump at times butted heads with senior figures within the party.
A number of Republican figures are also set to speak throughout the evening including Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Meanwhile, crowds of protesters as well as Republican supporters gathered outside Fiserv Forum where the convention is being held.
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said law enforcement agencies have "reviewed and strengthened" security measures at the convention in the wake of the assassination attempt against Trump at a campaign rally on Saturday.
Judge dismisses Trump's classified documents crimnial case
A US federal judge has dismissed a criminal case accusing Donald Trump of illegally storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion after he left office.
The decision came just hours before the RNC kicked off in Milwaukee.
However, Trump still faces three other criminal cases, including a hush-money case in New York where he was found guilty of falsifying business records.
Trump called Monday's verdict a "first step" and said that all criminal cases against him should be dismissed.
Trump assassination attempt looms over RNC
The Republic National Convention (RNC) comes two days after Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
A gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired eight rounds from an assault rifle, hitting Trump's right ear.
Both Trump and US President Joe Biden have called for calm and unity in the wake of the shooting.
"I do think we're going to see a change in language among elected officials," American University extremism expert Cynthia Miller-Idriss told DW.
"They're nervous, they're scared. This is a wake-up call, a reckoning moment for them."
zc/ab (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)