RNC updates: Trump picks JD Vance for vice president nominee

07/16/2024 July 16, 2024 Biden tells NBC 'bullseye' comment on Trump was a 'mistake'

US President Joe Biden told NBC News it was a "mistake" to say he wanted to put a "bullseye" on Donald Trump.

Biden told donors in a private call several days before Trump was wounded by a gunman that "it's time to put Trump in a bullseye," according to a Politico report.

The Democrat said he had meant that the party should "focus on what he's doing."

Republicans have seized on Biden's comment after the assassination attempt, accusing the president of creating the political conditions that led a shooter to try to kill Trump, ignoring their own candidate's history of encouraging violence.

Biden sharply condemned the attack and urged Americans to "lower the temperature" in a rare Oval Office speech on Sunday after the Trump shooting.

On Monday, Biden broadly defended his rhetoric, describing his Republican opponent as a threat to democracy and signaling he will not hold back for long.