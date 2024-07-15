RNC updates: Trump names vice presidential running mate

07/15/2024 July 15, 2024 Trump secures Republican presidential nomination

Donald Trump has officially secured enough votes from delegates to become the Republican presidential nominee.

The delegation from Florida brought him across the line.

Trump's son, Eric, spoke for the Florida delegation, flanked by Trump's other children.

The delegates had already been chosen in a series of votes around the country, making the election of Trump as party nominee at the convention a purely symbolic event.