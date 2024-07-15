  1. Skip to content
RNC updates: Trump names vice presidential running mate

Published July 15, 2024last updated July 15, 2024

Thousands of Republicans have gathered in Wisconsin to confirm the party's presidential candidate. Donald Trump announced Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate on Monday. DW has the latest.

The stage at the Fiserv Forum is set for the Republican National Convention on Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee
Security has been ramped up at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Wisconsin following the assassination attempt on Donald TrumpImage: J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo/picture alliance
What you need to know

  • Donald Trump is set to formally accept the Republican presidential nomination
  • He has named JD Vance as his running mate and possible future vice president
  • Saturday's assassination attempt against Trump has created a tense political atmosphere
July 15, 2024

Trump secures Republican presidential nomination

Donald Trump has officially secured enough votes from delegates to become the Republican presidential nominee.

The delegation from Florida brought him across the line.

Trump's son, Eric, spoke for the Florida delegation, flanked by Trump's other children.

The delegates had already been chosen in a series of votes around the country, making the election of Trump as party nominee at the convention a purely symbolic event.

July 15, 2024

Trump names JD Vance as running mate

Ohio Senator JD Vance
JD Vance has been announced as the Republican vice presidential nomineeImage: Marco Bello/REUTERS

Donald Trump has named 39-year-old Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate.

"JD honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association," Trump said on social media.

"JD's book, 'Hillbilly Elegy,' became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our country. JD has had a very successful business career in technology and finance, and now, during the campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond…"

July 15, 2024

Anti-Republican protesters march on RNC

Hundreds of protesters converged outside the RNC in downtown Milwaukee on Monday afternoon.

Activists from a number of groups carried signs that read: "Stand with Palestine," "We Can No Longer Afford the Rich" and "Defend and Expand Immigrant Rights."

Many also carried signs with slogans in favor of abortion rights.

The protesters marched around the perimeter of the convention in temperatures approaching 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit).

Some of the progressive demonstrators argued with pro-Republican counter-protesters on issues like LGBT rights and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protesters marching against the RNC
Hundreds of people protested against the RNC and Donald TrumpImage: Jae C. Hong/AP Photo/picture alliance
Protesters marching against the RNC
Many protesters carried Palestinian flagsImage: Alex Brandon/AP Photo/picture alliance
Protesters marching against the RNC
Protesters staged a march against the RNC in downtown MilwaukeeImage: Alex Brandon/AP Photo/picture alliance
July 15, 2024

WATCH: More Americans believe political violence is justified

A recent survey from the University of Chicago found that 10% of respondents believe political violence is justified to stop Donald Trump from becoming president again.

DW spoke with the survey's author, political scientist Robert Pape, on what the findings mean in the wake of Saturday's assassination attempt.

"We are in an era, in the United States, of political violence, the likes of which we have not seen since the 1960s," Pape told DW.

More Americans believe political violence is justified

July 15, 2024

RNC kicks off in Wisconsin

The Republican National Convention (RNC) has opened in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday.

The swing state at the edge of the Rust Belt is set to be a key battleground between Republicans and Democrats in the election in November.

Donald Trump arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, a day after he survived an assassination attempt.

"I'm not supposed to be here, I'm supposed to be dead," Trump told the New York Post in an interview during his flight to Milwaukee.

"By luck or by God, many people are saying it's by God I'm still here."

DW's Washington correspondent Ines Pohl said that "the coronation of Donald Trump is underway," with the former president all but certain to secure the Republican nomination after a landslide victory in the primaries

July 15, 2024

Trump expected to announce running mate

Thousands of Republican lawmakers and activists are gathering on Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where delegates are expected to confirm Donald Trump as the party's presidential nominee.

The outcome is almost certain, as Trump has secured 2,243 delegates — almost double the amount needed. The four other major candidates dropped out of the race months ago.

Trump also said he would announce his running mate on Monday.

The Republican vice presidential nomination has been the subject of much speculation as Trump at times butted heads with senior figures within the party.

A number of Republican figures are also set to speak throughout the evening including Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Meanwhile, crowds of protesters as well as Republican supporters gathered outside Fiserv Forum where the convention is being held.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said law enforcement agencies have "reviewed and strengthened" security measures at the convention in the wake of the assassination attempt against Trump at a campaign rally on Saturday.

Protesters outside the RNC in Wisconsin
Protesters gathered outside Fiserv Forum in WisconsinImage: Jae C. Hong/AP Photo/picture alliance
July 15, 2024

Judge dismisses Trump's classified documents crimnial case

A US federal judge has dismissed a criminal case accusing Donald Trump of illegally storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion after he left office.

The decision came just hours before the RNC kicked off in Milwaukee.

However, Trump still faces three other criminal cases, including a hush-money case in New York where he was found guilty of falsifying business records.

Trump called Monday's verdict a "first step" and said that all criminal cases against him should be dismissed.

Trump welcomes dismissal of documents case

July 15, 2024

Trump assassination attempt looms over RNC

The Republic National Convention (RNC) comes two days after Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

A gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired eight rounds from an assault rifle, hitting Trump's right ear.

Both Trump and US President Joe Biden have called for calm and unity in the wake of the shooting.

"I do think we're going to see a change in language among elected officials," American University extremism expert Cynthia Miller-Idriss told DW.

"They're nervous, they're scared. This is a wake-up call, a reckoning moment for them."

zc/ab (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

