Rival opposition parties neck-and-neck after Kosovo vote

Both Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) and the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) snatched between 25% and 26% of the vote at the Sunday's parliamentary election, according to an early count.

Kosovo electoral commission bases the results on some 43% of the cast ballots.

They two opposition parties are followed by the PDK (Democratic Party of Kosovo) which is part of the ruling coalition and associated with President Hashim Thaci. The PDK won over 21% of the votes.

Initially, the PDK party claimed to be in the lead according to its own results, but later admitted defeat.

"We work hard to win this election, but we failed," said PDK leader Kadri Veseli.

"The people have spoken," he added.

The alliance coalition led by former Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj (AAK-PSD) placed fort with 11.63% of support.

Voters went to the polls on Sunday amid calls for the Balkan country's politicians to resume dialogue with Serbia aimed at normalizing ties.

The snap vote came after outgoing Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj resigned in July following a request from a Hague-based international tribunal to question him over crimes against ethnic Serbs during and after the country's 1998-99 war.

One hundred of the 120 seats in parliament were up for grabs. The remaining 20 are reserved for ethnic communities, including the restive Kosovo Serbs, who have half of those seats. About 1.9 million people were eligible to vote in the election.

Experts said the election is unlikely to produce a stable government, as no single political party is likely to win the vote on its own. It could take days, if not weeks, to forge a coalition.

shs/sms (Reuters, dpa)