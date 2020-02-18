Rival Afghan 'presidents' hold parallel inaugurations

Afghanistan's two presidential rivals held parallel presidential inaugurations at the same palace on Monday.

Incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah both claimed victory after last September's presidential elections. Ghani was declared the winner in February by the official electoral body but the polls were dogged by successive delays and claims of vote-rigging, said the country's electoral complaints commission.

The ceremonies took place within minutes of each other in separate venues that were erected inside the grounds of Kabul's presidential palace.

Road closures and multiple checkpoints were set up hours before the two men were due to be sworn in, and security around the capital has been tightened.

The in-fighting over the presidency further complicates a fragile peace deal between the Taliban and the US arranged on February 29. Talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban were meant to be the next step in the US-arranged plan but the country is unable to present a united government.

I'll delay mine if you delay yours

US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was enlisted to asked both sides to delay their inaugurations to reach an agreement, according to local press. But both Abdullah and Ghani said that they would only postpone if the other agreed to do so.

Both inauguration ceremonies had only been delayed by several hours

On Monday, Abdullah warned that he was in no mood to back down, tweeting: "Our track record of self-denial and compromise should not have given cause to anyone to take us for granted."

Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah are old political rivals

