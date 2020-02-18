 Rival Afghan ′presidents′ hold parallel inaugurations | News | DW | 09.03.2020

News

Rival Afghan 'presidents' hold parallel inaugurations

Can a country have two presidents? Bickering rivals Abdullah Abdullah and Ashraf Ghani both claim to have won last year's elections. They are now fighting it out with parallel inauguration ceremonies.

Abdullah Abdullah und Ashraf Ghani look away from each other

Afghanistan's two presidential rivals are preparing to hold parallel presidential inaugurations on Monday.

Incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah both declared themselves winners after last September's presidential elections. Ghani was declared the winner in February but the polls were dogged by successive delays and claims of vote-rigging, said the country's electoral complaints commission.

The ceremonies will both take place at the presidential palace in Kabul but separate venues have been erected inside the grounds.

Road closures and multiple checkpoints were set up hours before the two men were due to be sworn in, and security around the capital has been tightened.

The in-fighting over the presidency further complicates a fragile peace deal between the Taliban and the US arranged on February 29. Talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban were meant to be the next step in the US-arranged plan but the country is unable to present a united government.

Read more: Ghani's re-election: How will it impact the US-Taliban deal?

Watch video 02:26

US-Taliban peace agreement comes under pressure

I'll delay mine if you delay yours

US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was enlisted to asked both sides to delay their inaugurations to reach an agreement, according to local press. But both Abdullah and Ghani said that they would only postpone if the other agreed to do so.

As of Monday, both inauguration ceremonies had only been delayed by several hours.

On Monday, Abdullah warned that he was in no mood to back down, tweeting: "Our track record of self-denial and compromise should not have given cause to anyone to take us for granted."

Abdullah and Ghani sit next to each other with Sayyaf

Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah are old political rivals

kmm/ng (AP,AFP)

Related content

Aschraf Ghani Präsident von Afghanistan

Afghanistan's Ashraf Ghani wins second term 18.02.2020

The incumbent won 923,592 votes in the poll that took place six months ago. His main challenger, Abdullah Abdullah, received 720,841 votes and is questioning the legitimacy of his rival's victory.

Afghanistan Kabul | Anschlag auf schiitische Gedenkfeier

Afghanistan: Gunmen kill 32 in Kabul attack 06.03.2020

A terrorist attack shook Afghanistan's capital just one week after the US signed a peace deal with the Taliban. Thirty-two people died and dozens more were wounded.

US-Taliban peace agreement comes under pressure 01.03.2020

A day after the US and the Taliban signed a long-negotiated deal to end the Afghan war, the road to peace has hit a snag. Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani says he will not commit to freeing thousands of Taliban prisoners – a key part of the deal.

