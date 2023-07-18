Risking prison for refusing to fight Putin's war

ConflictsRussian FederationRisking prison for refusing to fight Putin's warTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsRussian FederationMirko Fuchs3 hours ago3 hours agoRussian military courts have reported more than a thousand cases of desertion, and Western observers say the number of soldiers fleeing military service, often going into hiding neighboring countries, is on the rise. DW met two of them.https://p.dw.com/p/4UJNPAdvertisement