Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
ConflictsRussian Federation

Risking prison for refusing to fight Putin's war

Mirko Fuchs
3 hours ago

Russian military courts have reported more than a thousand cases of desertion, and Western observers say the number of soldiers fleeing military service, often going into hiding neighboring countries, is on the rise. DW met two of them.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UJNP
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Archangelos, on the island of Rhodes

Greece: Thousands evacuated from Corfu as wildfires rage

Catastrophe40 minutes ago
Africa

Biochar briquettes are drying in the sun.

Producing biochar and organic fertilizer in Cameroon

Producing biochar and organic fertilizer in Cameroon

Nature and Environment6 hours ago05:00 min
Asia

A group of bikers riding along a street

Why India's Parsi community is automobile-obsessed

Why India's Parsi community is automobile-obsessed

Business6 hours ago
Germany

CDU leader Friedrich Merz pictured in March 2023.

The 'firewall' to Germany's far right is crumbling

The 'firewall' to Germany's far right is crumbling

PoliticsJuly 23, 2023
Europe

external

Bulgarian parents fight to save their disabled children

Bulgarian parents fight to save their disabled children

Society3 hours ago05:33 min
Middle East

Protest in Lahore, Pakistan, against the Quran burning

The Quran-burning protester in Sweden and his complex past

The Quran-burning protester in Sweden and his complex past

PoliticsJuly 21, 2023
North America

People standing around a stand giving away 'Banned Books'

Barack Obama condemns 'profoundly misguided' book bans

Barack Obama condemns 'profoundly misguided' book bans

LiteratureJuly 21, 2023
