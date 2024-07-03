  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineChinaIsrael-Hamas war
ConflictsPalestinian Territories

Risk of famine in Gaza grows more dire as Israel blocks aid

Alexandria Williams
March 7, 2024

Since the Hamas attacks on October 7th, Israel has periodically blocked the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Some aid has been airdropped into the territory, but officials say airdrops are a last resort and not sufficient to prevent starvation.

https://p.dw.com/p/4dGK2
Skip next section Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

A woman sits on a sofa in a makeshift shelter, speaking to the camera

For women in Gaza, life is increasingly difficult

A lack of hygiene products and clean water is causing further health problems for women in the Gaza Strip.
ConflictsJanuary 3, 202402:29 min
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

At least three sailors were killed after an anti-ship ballistic missile hit a cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden.

Houthi strike on cargo ship near Yemen kills three sailors

The US said it has since carried out strikes against two drones in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.
ConflictsMarch 7, 202401:50 min
Gaza Stadt Hilfsliferungen Mehl

As Gaza famine looms, air drops offer last-resort lifeline

The UN is warning that famine in Gaza is 'almost inevitable' if aid deliveries don't increase significantly.
ConflictsMarch 2, 202402:35 min
Men carry the bodies of people killed in an early morning incident when residents rushed toward aid trucks in Gaza City on February 29, 2024.

UN calls for probe into Gaza aid deaths

After more than 100 people were killed during an aid truck delivery in Gaza, the UN is calling for an investigation.
ConflictsMarch 2, 202401:56 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to open a conference in support of Ukraine with European leaders and government representatives at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris

Macron: Deployment of ground troops to Ukraine is an option

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that support for Kyiv was essential for European security and stability.
ConflictsFebruary 27, 202402:21 min
Ringen für einen Sieg der Ukraine in Paris

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

Despite the war, Ukraine's Iryna Kolyadenko is training hard for a medal at the Olympics in Paris.
ConflictsFebruary 22, 202426:05 min
Munich Security Conference Chair Christoph Heusgen speaks out on Gaza, Russia’s war on Ukraine, and the future of NATO.

Ukraine 'defends all of' Europe against Russia

Munich Security Conference Chair Christoph Heusgen speaks out on Gaza, Russia’s war on Ukraine and NATO's future.
ConflictsFebruary 13, 202412:33 min
Show more