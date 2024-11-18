Rising global temperatures harm beyond climate disasters

ClimateGlobal issuesRising global temperatures harm beyond climate disastersTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimateGlobal issuesLouise Osborne11/18/2024November 18, 2024The spread of diseases fueled by climate change poses a growing threat to global public health. For instance, dengue fever has been reported year-round in Bangladesh and caused several outbreaks in Europe—once a rare hotspot for the disease—in 2023.https://p.dw.com/p/4n8B0Advertisement