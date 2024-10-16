Rising discontent with military juntas in the Sahel region

Activists are condemning the juntas in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger for failing to keep their promises. Some are calling for a return to civilian rule.

When the juntas took control in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, they alleged that civilian leaders were colluding with their former colonial power, France, to exploit natural resources. Following the coups, civilians protested by displaying Russian flags and burning French ones.

However, a recent investigative report suggests that support for the juntas is dwindling due to their failure to deliver on promises as well as the harsh tactics employed by Russian mercenaries against the civilian population. Evelyn Groenink, coordinator of ZAM, a Dutch media platform, told DW: "The first slogans, 'Russia out,' have appeared on the walls of the Russian office in Niger. It's a sign that a debate is taking place."

ZAM published an investigation titled "Hotel Kremlin," in which three African investigative journalists, Malick Sadibou Coulibaly, Ramdane Gidigoro, and Rachid Zaid Combary, went undercover in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, respectively. The report painted a grim picture of life under military dictatorships in the Sahel.

Malick Sadibou Coulibaly reported, "It is 7 p.m. Everything is dark here. The lights are out due to almost continuous power cuts. Energie du Mali (EDM) has not provided power for 24 hours. This has been a recurring event for several months."

The reports described how Malians, Nigeriens, and Burkinabes had hoped for positive change in their lives after the ousting of the civilian governments and their Western supporters. The junta promoted Russia's notoriousWagner mercenary group, now known as Africa Corps, would be a better alternative to French troops, promising they were capable of swiftly eliminating terrorist groups, bandits and jihadists in the Sahel.

In their investigation, Coulibaly, Gidigoro, and Cambary found that the number of civilian and military casualties was increasing, rather than the jihadists being targeted. Coulibaly reported that one of the morgues in Bamako was full, with a guard stating that 200 bodies of civilians and soldiers were brought in between March and May. Patience is wearing thin in the capitals of the three countries – Bamako, Niamey and Ouagadougou.

Russia initially seen as a better alternative to France Image: Nicolas Remene/Le Pictorium Agency via ZUMA Press/picture alliance

A pact on defense and trade

To counteract regional sanctions imposed after the coups, the military regimes of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger signed a confederation treaty on mutual defense and trade on July 6. Known as the Alliance of Sahel States, this agreement formalized their departure from the West African economic bloc ECOWAS.

The agreement reflects a shift in regional dynamics, with the member states seeking closer ties with Russia and distancing themselves from former colonial power, France. The confederation also opposes neocolonialism and expressed strong anti-ECOWAS and anti-French sentiments.

Many in the region welcomed the deal. However, it has shown no sign of bringing economic prosperity to the people across the three borders. According to Coulibaly, the visible evidence of prosperity in Mali is evident on the road to the garrison town of Kati.

"Here, new houses for the colonels have recently sprung up like mushrooms, and construction is still ongoing," he reported. Quoting a resident of the neighborhood, he wrote: "Junta member Colonel Sadio Camara is feeding several horses in his yard. He even has two stables while we are struggling to survive."

French forces ended Operation Barkhane on 9 November 2022 per Mali's request Image: AP Photo/picture alliance

Crackdown on dissent

The investigation found that citizens, opposition politicians and journalists in all three countries have become cautious about speaking out against the junta. Reports of crackdowns on opposition, media and peaceful dissent have increased.

The junta in Burkina Faso is accused of using abductions and enforced disappearances to silence civil society activists and political opponents. There have also been reports of the junta using emergency laws to conscript critics and suppress dissent.

In Mali, the junta banned media coverage of political parties and suspended their activities, marking a significant crackdown on political dissent.

In Niger, while specific recent reports are less detailed, the general trend in the region suggests similar patterns of repression and control over opposition and media.

These actions have raised significant concerns among human rights organizations and the international community.

The resentment against France is deeply rooted in the failure of Paris to assist its partner governments in their "anti-terrorism" fights. According to investigations, Russia utilized such resentment to wage disinformation campaigns.

"The campaigns simultaneously touted the Russian paramilitary force Wagner's supposedly successful role in combating banditry and terrorism in Mali," according to the ZAM investigations. "But Russia's paramilitary brigades have not made the Sahel safer at all."

Wagner fighters have been linked to several civilian massacres in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso. "In northern Mali, they terrorize, rape, and commit numerous atrocities," Coulibaly told DW.