Rishi Kapoor: Indian veteran Bollywood actor dies after fight with cancer

Bollywood's romantic hero has died aged 67 after a two-year battle with leukemia. The iconic actor was part of India's Kapoor acting dynasty which has long dominated the Hindi film industry.
Indian actor Rishi Kapoor, who starred in Bollywood hits such as "Bobby" and "Mera Naam Joker," died on Thursday from leukemia, his family said.
"He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents," the family said in a statement.
The iconic Bollywood actor had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018.
Kapoor is survived by his wife and two children.
Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi said Kapoor was "multifaceted, endearing and lively ... Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans."
