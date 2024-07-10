Rise of the far-right - Could Germany repeat its Nazi past?

In the eastern state of Thuringia, the extreme right has become the strongest force in the state parliament for the first time in post-war history. The development has triggered comparisons to the rise of Hitler - it was in Thuringia that the Nazis first entered a regional government, just three years before Hitler took power nationwide. Some Germans are concerned that democracy is hanging in the balance. Hundreds of thousands of people are now taking to the streets regularly to voice their support for democracy and take a stand against right-wing extremism. But is the Germany of 2024 really comparable to that of 1933? This documentary explores parallels between then and now, and also looks at other events that took place in Germany in the 1980s and 1990s. Back then, neo-Nazis wanted to make the small town of Langen in Hesse the first "foreigner-free” town in Germany. After German reunification in 1990, right-wing extremist groups also became increasingly influential in East Germany. Is the AfD's election success a further step in the growth of the far-right in Germany and a threat to democracy?