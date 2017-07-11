Rio Tinto drops CEO over blast at ancient Aboriginal site

Anglo-Australian mining firm Rio Tinto announced on Friday the departure of its chief executive and two senior executives after they moved forward with the destruction of an ancient Aboriginal heritage site.

Under the leadership of outgoing CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques, Rio Tinto approved the destruction of 46,000-year-old caves in the remote Australian region of Pilbara. It is considered one of the earliest sites to have been occupied by Indigenous Australians.

"What happened at Juukan was wrong and we are determined to ensure that the destruction of a heritage site of such exceptional archaeological and cultural significance never occurs again at a Rio Tinto operation," said company chairman Simon Thompson.

The decision to part ways was taken in "mutual agreement," said Thompson.

'Wakeup call'

In the wake of the May 24 blasts, activists and investors put pressure on the mining firm to take appropriate action and discipline those responsible for the destruction of the caves.

The company responded by cutting short-term bonuses, a move that further enraged critics. Outgoing chief executive Jacques told Australian lawmakers that he regretted the decision, adding that the company should have refrained from destroying the caves.

"This situation has demonstrated beyond doubt the importance of companies' boards and executives protecting their social license," said Brynn O'Brien, activist and executive director of the Australasian Center for Corporate Responsibility.

"It should be a wakeup call for the Australian iron ore sector and mining companies worldwide on their relationships with First Nations people."

The plight of indigenous peoples across the world Rich in culture There are 370 million indigenous peoples around the world spread across 90 countries, with the vast majority, 70%, living in Asia. They belong to more than 5,000 different indigenous populations and speak more than 4,000 languages.

The plight of indigenous peoples across the world Cultural discrimination and marginalization In most countries, indigenous peoples are largely excluded from political, economic and cultural life. They are often treated as second-class citizens and experience discrimination and marginalization. Although they make up 5% of the world's population, they account for 15% of the world's extreme poor.

The plight of indigenous peoples across the world Driven out Despite having internationally recognized land ownership rights, indigenous peoples across the world often face eviction from lands they've lived on for generations, sometimes for tens of thousands of years. Their lands are routinely appropriated, sold, leased or simply plundered and polluted by governments and private companies.

The plight of indigenous peoples across the world Loss of biodiversity These ancestral lands are home to over 80% of the planet's biodiversity. Efforts to plunder these areas rich in natural resources for oil, gas, timber and minerals are pushing out these communities – and with them, crucial knowledge about how to manage natural resources sustainably for the next generation.

The plight of indigenous peoples across the world Shining a spotlight on their plight This year's winner of the Sony World Photography Award is a photo series highlighting the plight of indigenous and traditional populations and the land that is being taken from them. This photo by Uruguayan photographer Pablo Albarenga shows a young man from the Achuar Nation of Ecuador who is working to end Achuar's dependence on petrol by installing solar panels on river boats.

The plight of indigenous peoples across the world Indigenous Amazonians vow to protect their land Under Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil has seen an increase in invasions of indigenous lands by loggers and miners, coupled with an increase in fires and deforestation. He himself has compared indigenous people to zoo animals. Despite the threats, indigenous Amazonians have vowed to protect their land and way of life. Seven indigenous leaders have been killed in land disputes.

The plight of indigenous peoples across the world Colombian indigenous women stand up against sexual violence In Colombia, indigenous women are often the victims of sexual violence. In June, a group of soldiers from the Colombian army gang-raped a young indigenous girl. Unfortunately, it was not an isolated incident. Ever since, indigenous women have started to make their protests public, with posters, singing and dancing.

The plight of indigenous peoples across the world Indigenous human rights defenders under attack Publicly protesting for their rights isn't always safe, though. Last year saw a staggering number of human rights defenders killed in Colombia: 107 in total. Across the world, indigenous human rights defenders who have spoken out against discriminatory policies have faced intimidation and violence, often supported by the state.

The plight of indigenous peoples across the world Protection needed Cut off from resources and traditions vital to their welfare and survival, many indigenous peoples face even greater marginalization, poverty, disease and violence — and sometimes, extinction as a people. As the world's climate changes, indigenous traditions are under even more threat, and it is vital to protect their survival, says the UN. Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin



ls/rc (Reuters, AFP)