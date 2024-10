Nicole Frölich | Bob Trafford

10/03/2024 October 3, 2024

This year's Right Livelihood Awards have gone to three activists from the Palestinian territories, the Philippines and Mozambique and to a British pioneering research agency. Forensic Architecture was honored for its efforts to provide 'justice and accountability for victims and survivors of human and environmental rights violations.” DW News spoke to Bob Trafford, assistant director of the agency