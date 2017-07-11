Right Livelihood Awards: Ukrainian, Somali, Ugandan, Venezuelan groups win for promoting peace, democracy, climate protection, equality

Change-makers from around the world have been recognized by the Right Livelihood Awards for the role they're playing in trying to make the world a better place.

This year, 175 change makers from 77 countries were considered for the award, which has been dubbed the alternative Nobel Prize.

The laureates were announced in Stockholm and presented by Ole von Uexkull, executive director of the Right Livelihood Award.

Right Livelihood Award laureates 2022

Prominent Ukrainian human rights defender Oleksandra Matviichuk and the Center for Civil Liberties won the award "for building sustainable democratic institutions in Ukraine and modelling a path to international accountability for war crimes."

From Somalia — mother and daughter duo Fartuun Adan and Ilwad Elman were honored "for promoting peace, demilitarisation and human rights in Somalia in the face of terrorism and gender-based violence."

The Africa Institute for Energy Governance in Uganda (AFIEGO) won for its opposition to projects that seek to exploit Uganda's oil reserves.

The Cecosesola organization in Venezuela was honored "for establishing an equitable economic model as an alternative to profit-driven economies."