Right Livelihood Award laureate Dickens Kamugisha talks to DW

Dickens Kamugisha, CEO of the NGO Africa Institute for Energy Governance (AFIEGO), discusses his organization’s work in energy policy.
Somali-born Fartuun Adan and her daughter Ilwad Elman with Ugandan Dickens Kamugisha are among the 2022 Right Livelihood Award winners. They have been honored for their fight for human rights despite facing dangers.
This year's awards considered 175 nominees from 77 countries before deciding on winners. Previous laureates include Edward Snowden, Dr. Denis Mukwege and Greta Thunberg.
A damaging heat wave is sweeping across North Africa in the wake of the release of the IPCC findings on climate change. Some experts in Africa say the panel hit the right tone and the onus to act is on the continent too.
