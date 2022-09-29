 Right Livelihood Award laureate Dickens Kamugisha talks to DW | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 29.09.2022

DW News

Right Livelihood Award laureate Dickens Kamugisha talks to DW

Dickens Kamugisha, CEO of the NGO Africa Institute for Energy Governance (AFIEGO), discusses his organization’s work in energy policy.

DW brings you the top international news stories in brief

Top stories in 90 seconds 29.09.2022

26.9.2022, Eine Kolonne von Flüchtlingen aus russisch besetzten Gebieten wartet an dem Chekpoint vor der Stadt Saporischschja. Das Bild wurde am 26.09.2022 gemacht.

Rise in people fleeing eastern Ukraine after sham referendums 29.09.2022

Traffic lights wave by strong gust of wind ahead of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S. September 28, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Hurricane Ian slams into Florida 29.09.2022

EU to sanction Russia

EU to sanction Russia 28.09.2022

Zimbabwean writer Tsitsi Dangarembga talks to the press after her court appearance in Harare, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Dangarembga faces charges of inciting public violence for protesting against corruption and the rule of law in Zimbabwe. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Tsitsi Dangarembga convicted of inciting violence 29.09.2022

Felicien Kabuga is now facing trial in an international court responsible for Rwandan war crimes.

DW NewsAlleged Rwanda genocide mastermind goes on trial 29.09.2022

DW’s Nick Connolly in Kyiv on the expected annexation of eastern Ukraine

DW’s Nick Connolly in Kyiv on the expected annexation of eastern Ukraine 29.09.2022

Thailand now boasts its own wrestling show like the US's World Wrestling Entertainment, aka the WWE.

Thailand’s WWE-style wrestling with Thai characters 29.09.2022

Photos By: Elman Peace When: 24, June 2021 Where: Mogadishu, Somalia. Details/Seen activity: Ilwad Elman and Fartuun Adan, 2022 laureates of the Right Livelihood award at a Peace Building event. Bild samt Copyright und Nutzungsfreigabe geliefert durch DW/Tobore Ovuorie <tobore.ovuorie@dw.com>

Three Africans among 2022 Right Livelihood Award winners 29.09.2022

Somali-born Fartuun Adan and her daughter Ilwad Elman with Ugandan Dickens Kamugisha are among the 2022 Right Livelihood Award winners. They have been honored for their fight for human rights despite facing dangers.

29.09.2022 The Right Livelihood Awards are presented by Ole von Uexkull, CEO and member of the jury, during a newsconference at Culture House in Stockholm, Sweden on Thursday September 29, 2022. The Right Livelihood Laureates are: Fartuun Ada and Ilwad Elman, ?Oleksandra Matviichuk; Center for Civil Liberties, Cecosesola, and Africa Institute for Energy Governance (AFIEGO). Photo: Jessica Gow / TT / code 10070 ***SWEDEN OUT***

Right Livelihood Awards: Ukrainian, Somali, Ugandan, Venezuelan groups win for promoting peace, democracy, climate protection, equality 29.09.2022

This year's awards considered 175 nominees from 77 countries before deciding on winners. Previous laureates include Edward Snowden, Dr. Denis Mukwege and Greta Thunberg.

Students in Cape Town, South Africa take part in a protest, Friday, March 15, 2019 as part of a global student strike against government inaction on climate change. Students in cities worldwide skipped classes to protest their governments' failure to act against global warming. (AP Photo/Nasief Manie) |

Algeria and Tunisia wildfires reinforce IPCC findings on Africa 12.08.2021

A damaging heat wave is sweeping across North Africa in the wake of the release of the IPCC findings on climate change. Some experts in Africa say the panel hit the right tone and the onus to act is on the continent too.