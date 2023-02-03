  1. Skip to content
Image: DW

Rich Country, Poor People

8 minutes ago

Germany is one of the world’s wealthiest nations. But a growing number of people live in poverty. The gulf between rich and poor is growing ever wider. Is the country on a slippery slope?

https://p.dw.com/p/4N3jf

Elke lives on welfare. She makes sure her daughter eats properly, but she herself makes do with leftovers. Boris earns very well indeed as self-employed marketing coach, which is just as well because he has a weakness for luxury cars. He believes that if people are poor, it’s their own fault. The moderately well-off, middle-class Valdivieso family own their own home but are increasingly worried about the future, especially in light of the current energy crisis. They feel ignored by politicians, and they’re not the only ones who think that Germany is on a slippery slope. What happens to society when the gulf between rich and poor gets wider and wider?

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 04.02.2023 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 04.02.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SUN 05.02.2023 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 05.02.2023 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 05.02.2023 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 05.02.2023 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 05.02.2023 – 21:15 UTC
MON 06.02.2023 – 01:45 UTC
MON 06.02.2023 – 04:45 UTC
MON 06.02.2023 – 08:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 05.02.2023 – 06:15 UTC
MON 06.02.2023 – 08:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

