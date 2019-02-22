 Rhythm talks, part two | Music | DW | 22.02.2019

Music

Rhythm talks, part two

DW usually transmits festival performances of music to you, but this time we have music that we actually helped create. This hour you'll hear the world premiere of a composition commissioned by Deutsche Welle.  

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: Indo-European Campus, part two

The Campus Project of Deutsche Welle and the Beethovenfest Bonn has existed since 2001 and put the spotlight on countries from Ukraine to Brazil and from China to Iraq. 

In the most recent edition, India was the focus of a daring musical experiment directed by Bernhard Schimpelsberger, a percussionist from Austria who describes himself as "an Indian by choice." Based in London, he traveled to Mumbai in April 2018 along with a group of young German percussionists who call themselves SPLASH – Percussion North Rhine-Westphalia. There they met their Indian counterparts, the tabla players of Taal Yogi Ashram, who are based near the city of Pune.

In a week of intensive exchange the chemistry worked, even though the Indian musicians were seeing Western instruments like the marimba and the xylophone for the first time and the young Germans initially had problems simply following the intricate Indian rhythms. And the following September, they met again in the German city of Bonn to pick up where they'd left off. 

This hour we also pay tribute to Ravi Shankar, the famous Indian sitarist and composer whose musical interfaces with Western culture go back to 1952 when he jammed with violinist Yehudi Menuhin. In 1964 Shankar composed film music, met Philip Glass and later George Harrison of the Beatles. 

Bernhard Schimpelsberger performing (Meike Böschemeyer)

An "Indian by choice," Bernhard Schimpelsberger masters an array of Western and Eastern percussion instruments

At first listening, Steve Reich's Variations for Vibes, Pianos and Strings sounds like classical Indian music, but Reich's major musical interests outside the European tradition were actually African and Indonesian music. Rhythm is the key to understanding this composer, as we can hear in his Variations for Vibes, Pianos and Strings with its synchronically surging and waning musical energies and unpredictable rhythmic impulses. 

The piece, given its world premiere, is named "Kismet," which means "Destiny" and is a collaborative composition of Bernhard Schimpelsberger and the bansuri flute player Rakesh Chaurasia.  

Schimpelsberger described their work in visual terms: "If you look at a painting, I would say the theme of the painting has really come from Rakesh. But then there are lots of different rooms, lots of different dimensions that are opening up behind that painting, and that gives the context. Maybe there is an Indian classical melody that has been played like that for hundreds of years. But by changing the context behind it, another space opens up and that melody suddenly sounds different." 

"Kismet" is built on the raga "Madhuvanti," and it's actually the first ever piece written for bansuri and symphony orchestra. In individual passages, the flutist can improvise freely. 

The people behind the project (l. to r.): composer Bernhard Schimpelsberger, Beethovenfest Campus Project co-director Thomas Scheider, Beethovenfest director Nike Wagner, DW Campus Project co-director Anastassia Boutsko, bansuri flutist Rakesh Chaurasia, DW Culture & Lifestyle head Rolf Rische, Mahesh Jha of the DW Hindi Department, conductor Leslie Sugangandarajah and Sönke Lentz, Project Director of the National Youth Orchestra of Germany

Philip Glass
Ragas in Minor Scale 

performed by:
Ravi Shankar, sitar
Shubho Shankar, sitar
Ronu Mazundar, flute 
Partha Sarathya, sarod and veena
T. Mridangam Srinivasan, drums and speech
Abhiman Kaushal, tabla
Lalwani Suresh, conductor 
 

Ravi Shankar    
Shanti Mantra    

performed by:
Ravi Shankar, sitar
Moscow Chamber Orchestra
Government Chorus of the Ministry of Culture of the USSR 
Ashit Desai, conductor 
on LEGACY RECORDS 0828767450223

Steve Reich 
Variations for vibes, pianos and strings, first movement

Trad.
Dhun, arranged by Bernhard Schimpelsberger and Rakesh Chaurasia 

Bernhard Schimpelsberger / Rakesh Chaurasia
Kismet for orchestra, percussion and bansuri (world premiere, commissioned by Deutsche Welle)

performed by:
Bernhard Schimpelsberger, percussion
Rakesh Chaurasia, bansuri 
SPLASH – Percussion North Rhine-Westphalia
Taal Yogi Ashram & Nad-Roop Percussion Ensemble
National Youth Orchestra of Germany
Leslie Suganandarajah, conductor
 

Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in the World Conference Center, Bonn on September 20, 2018

Colorfully dressed performers at the Beethovenfest Campus Concert take their bows (Meike Böschemeyer)

The performers got standing ovations

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  