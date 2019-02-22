Rhythm talks, part one

What happens when Western classical music meets traditional Indian music face to face? A clash of the cultures, or something new? Join us this hour to find out.
"Classical Indian music is one of the few historically-grown traditions worldwide that have not been influenced by Western or other traditions," says Thomas Schneider of the Beethovenfest Bonn, who shares responsibility for the Campus Project with Deutsche Welle. "We looked for pieces that made an effort to combine the two traditions, like for example Western minimal music by Philip Glass. Secondly, we decided to develop new pieces."
The musical brains behind the project is Bernhard Schimpelsberger, an Austro-English percussionist who once studied with the tabla player Suresh Talwalkar. He told us just how he works on bringing Indian and Western aesthetics together, saying it's about "How to use Indian rhythms. How to let Indian rhythms inspire other forms of music. And working with young people. It's a beautiful thing."
This is not the first Indo-Western musical confrontation ever. That also happened when Ravi Shankar, the Indian composer and sitar player, and Philip Glass, the American composer, got together to create the album Passages in 1990. The fifth piece on the album, "Meetings Along the Edge," has themes created by both musicians and complex, overlaid rhythms — and it opens our program.
The snake that swallows itself — the uroborus — is a symbol that is found in various cultures, from ancient Egypt onwards. It stands for an eternal circle of becoming and passing away, of coming and going, but also for a closed system that can renew itself. Indian composer Param Vir, who has long lived in Great Britain, made the uroborus the subject of the second part of his "Theatre of Magical Beings," a composition from 2003.
Param Vir's work might be described as Western music inspired by the Indian tradition, but this hour also includes some of the real thing. In "Raga Bhimpalasi in Rupak Taal," the tones are presented in the "alap," the introduction, and the rhythm instruments join in in the "gat," the main section.
Joining the musicians on the stage of Bonn's World Conference Center were colorfully dressed dancers.
Ravi Shankar / Philip Glass
Meetings Along the Edge from Passages
Trad. / Bernhard Schimpelsberger
Param Vir
Uroborus from The Theatre of Magical Beings for orchestra
Bernhard Schimpelsberger (1983-)/ Rakesh Chaurasia (1971-)
Raga Bhimpalasi in Rupak Taal
performed by:
Bernhard Schimpelsberger, percussion
Rakesh Chaurasia, bansuri
SPLASH – Percussion North Rhine-Westphalia
Taal Yogi Ashram & Nad-Roop Percussion Ensemble
National Youth Orchestra of Germany
Leslie Suganandarajah, conductor
Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in the World Conference Center, Bonn on September 20, 2018
Russian theaters and orchestras will perform in a range of concerts, exhibitions and shows throughout Germany this year. DW's Anastassia Boutsko wonders if it's a way of scaring off evil spirits in the political realm. (09.01.2019)
DW usually transmits festival performances of music to you, but this time we have music that we actually helped create. This hour you'll hear the world premiere of a composition commissioned by Deutsche Welle. (07.02.2019)
"La Maestra: Alondra de la Parra" provides a dynamic and personal portrait of a Mexican maestra in the midst of a career upswing. Her kinetic energy and charisma seem like a force of nature. (10.01.2019)
A new documentary on DW follows the charismatic young Mexican maestra over 14 months as she conducts on three continents. As she tells DW, the sheer fact that she is a female conductor is still fascinating to many. (10.01.2019)