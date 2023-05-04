  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Standbilder aus der Sendung 'Reporter'
Image: DW

Rhythm and Revolt - Kashmir's Female Rappers

32 minutes ago

Iqra Nisar loves to rap - and faces being vilified in her native Kashmir for pursuing her passion.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qv3n

In the male dominated society of Kashmir, female rappers are often accused of spreading "vulgar western culture". Iqra Nisar is 17-years old and perfoms under the stage name Yung Illa. She’s one of the first female hip-hop artists in the region. Her parents objected to her decision to become a professional rapper and she also faced push-back from others, but she stayed true to her passion. Since then, she has become a role model for other young rappers who are breaking with rigid social expectations.

A report by Akanksha Saxena

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 06.05.2023 – 11:15 UTC
SAT 06.05.2023 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 06.05.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 06.05.2023 – 20:15 UTC
SUN 07.05.2023 – 01:15 UTC
SUN 07.05.2023 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 07.05.2023 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 07.05.2023 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 07.05.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SUN 07.05.2023 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 07.05.2023 – 21:15 UTC
SUN 07.05.2023 – 23:15 UTC
MON 08.05.2023 – 01:45 UTC
MON 08.05.2023 – 04:45 UTC
MON 08.05.2023 – 08:45 UTC
MON 08.05.2023 – 18:45 UTC
TUE 09.05.2023 – 09:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 07.05.2023 – 06:15 UTC
MON 08.05.2023 – 08:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The Kremlin Grand Palace, Moscow

Ukraine updates: Russia ups security after 'drone attack'

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Tunesien | Kais Saied in Monastir

Is Tunisia slipping back into dictatorship?

Is Tunisia slipping back into dictatorship?

Politics5 hours ago02:56 min
More from Africa

Asia

Laotian police officers stand guard in Vientiane

Laos: Activist shooting shows risks to government critics

Laos: Activist shooting shows risks to government critics

Human Rights2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

protesters stand on the edge of a coal mine

Overconsumption: Germany needs 3 planets

Overconsumption: Germany needs 3 planets

Nature and Environment11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A crown on purple velvet.

Queen Camilla's crown and the debate around the Koh-i-Noor

Queen Camilla's crown and the debate around the Koh-i-Noor

Culture4 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

USA New York Met Gala 2023 Metropolitan Museum

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

ArtsMay 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Symbolbild Fehlgeburt

Colombia debates future of child surrogacy

Colombia debates future of child surrogacy

Society2 hours ago03:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage