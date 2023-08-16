  1. Skip to content
PoliticsChile

Rewriting Chile's Constitution - The Legacy of Dictatorship

9 minutes ago

On 11 September 1973, a military coup brought Augusto Pinochet to power in Chile.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UMxq
Doku | Wir schreiben Chiles Verfassung - Gegen das Erbe der Diktatur
Image: SWR

Now, almost 30 years after his dictatorship ended, its neoliberal constitution - and the privatization that resulted from it - is coming under fire.

Chile Junta mit General Augusto Pinochet (1973)
Image: AFP/epa/dpa/picture-alliance

Today, the legacy of Chile’s dictatorship continues to shape peoples‘ lives. Augusto Pinochet’s 1980 constitution relied on a completely free market to regulate the economy. But the privatization of markets in Chile has benefited the few and left many Chileans struggling.

 

 

Doku | Wir schreiben Chiles Verfassung - Gegen das Erbe der Diktatur
Image: SWR

 

For example: in Chile, education is not free. The public health care system is underfunded and many cannot afford private insurance. Elderly people barely survive on meagre pension payouts. Even drinking water is private property. 

 

 

Doku | Wir schreiben Chiles Verfassung - Gegen das Erbe der Diktatur
Image: SWR

In 2019, masses of people took to the streets in Chile to protest the country’s constitution. A year later, more than 75% of voters approved changing it in a referendum.

 

 

 

Doku | Wir schreiben Chiles Verfassung - Gegen das Erbe der Diktatur
Image: SWR

 

This documentary accompanies Chileans who worked on this new constitution. They include a young woman for whom social justice and the right to abortion without punishment are central; a conservative who thinks the whole process is wrong; and indigenous people who hope that a new constitution will make their concerns heard. 

 

Doku | Wir schreiben Chiles Verfassung - Gegen das Erbe der Diktatur
Image: SWR

In 2022, the first draft was rejected in a new referendum. But the process continues -- as does the struggle for a better future for Chile.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 08.09.2023 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 08.09.2023 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 08.09.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 09.09.2023 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 10.09.2023 – 19:15 UTC
MON 11.09.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 12.09.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

DW Deutsch+

MON 11.09.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

