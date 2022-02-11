Peatlands fight climate change

Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issuesPeatlands fight climate changeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGlobal issuesKai Steinecke1 hour ago1 hour agoPeatlands are great for the climate because they store huge amounts of carbon, but the majority of them were dried out for peat mining and agricultural purposes. Now peatlands are being rewetted by the very farmers who destroyed them.https://p.dw.com/p/4GmOiAdvertisement