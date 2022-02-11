Peatlands fight climate change

  1. Skip to content
Kai Steinecke
1 hour ago

Peatlands are great for the climate because they store huge amounts of carbon, but the majority of them were dried out for peat mining and agricultural purposes. Now peatlands are being rewetted by the very farmers who destroyed them.

