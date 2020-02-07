 Revolution Chemnitz: Right-wing German terror group handed jail terms | News | DW | 24.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Revolution Chemnitz: Right-wing German terror group handed jail terms

Eight men were found guilty of being members of a terrorist organization for their involvement in the group "Revolution Chemnitz." The men planned to launch a civil-war-like revolt in Berlin before they were caught.

Revolution Chemnitz defendant is led away by justice officers

Eight members of the neo-Nazi group "Revolution Chemnitz" were sentenced to several years in prison by a court in eastern Germany on Tuesday.

In their ruling, the Higher Regional Court in Dresden agreed with prosecutors that the group constituted a terrorist organization.

The ringleader, Christian K., was handed the longest sentence —five years and six months — for founding and being a member of a terrorist group.

The other defendants were sentenced to two years and three months in prison for taking part in "Revolution Chemnitz." Five of them were also found guilty of severely disturbing the peace, while another was also sentenced for aggravated assault.

The men, aged 22 to 32, allegedly lead the skinhead, hooligan and neo-Nazi scenes in the eastern German city of Chemnitz.

Read more: Defining what it means to be German in a unified country

Watch video 00:24

Trial of neo-Nazi 'terrorist' cell opens in Germany

What is 'Revolution Chemnitz'?

The group formed in Chemnitz September 2018, in the aftermath of anti-immigrant protests that engulfed the eastern German city.

According to prosecutors, Christian K. invited the other seven members to an online chat where he then posted a document outlining what he wanted the group to achieve.

None of the members objected to the plans, which essentially outlined a call for violent action against "leftists, parasites, Merkel zombies, media dictators and their slaves."

The group allegedly planned  to orchestrate a civil-war-like rebellion in Berlin on October 2, 2018. Prosecutors based their charges partly on the use of chat logs found on the defendants' mobile phones.

The members of the group were caught by police during a so-called "practice-run" in mid-September when they attacked refugees and a group of young people — one of whom was beaten.

The trial went ahead on Tuesday despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, since any interruption of proceedings lasting longer than 10 days would have forced the trial to start over from the beginning.

rs/aw (dpa, epd)

DW recommends

The faces behind Germany's far-right protests

A recent series of far-right protests made headlines around the world and fueled concern over increasing racism and xenophobia in Germany. DW examines the individuals who helped to organize these rallies. (14.09.2018)  

Germany: Police investigate far-right would-be vigilantes in eastern town

Three men in the eastern town of Döbeln are suspected of unlawful assembly and impersonating authorities. Police said the men were pretending to be social workers ridding the streets of "cannabis-smelling foreigners." (16.10.2019)  

Related content

AfD Björn Höcke l Wahlkampf-Veranstaltung der AfD in Bad Langensalz, Thüringen

AfD's Björn Höcke: Firebrand of the German far right 07.02.2020

Nearly a quarter of voters in Thuringia voted for the far-right AfD last fall. The party's state boss, Björn Höcke, a man who is cheered and jeered across the nation, symbolizes the AfD's hard-right surge.

Beginn Prozess Revolution Chemnitz

Chemnitz neo-Nazi group in court over Germany attack plot 30.09.2019

Eight members of an alleged neo-Nazi terror cell from Chemnitz are on trial in an eastern German court. The case involves a suspected plan to carry out "violent attacks" and launch a civil-war-like rebellion in Berlin.

«Revolution Chemnitz» wollte Regierungssturz

Revolution Chemnitz: Right-wing group charged with terrorism 25.06.2019

A right wing terror group was allegedly planning a civil war-like rebellion in Berlin before they were stopped by police. Chemnitz has emerged as a center of extreme-right groups.

Advertisement