Reviving threatened plant species to fight malaria

HealthBurundiReviving threatened plant species to fight malariaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHealthBurundiGuy Clovis Siboniyo07/04/2024July 4, 2024Many wild plant species in Burundi are threatened with extinction. After working for years as a researcher, Ginette Karirekinyana now gives training courses on the importance of medicinal plants - both for public health and the environment.https://p.dw.com/p/4hTmDAdvertisement