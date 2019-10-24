Revierderby: Schalke vs. Dortmund - live blog

+++ Refresh page for live updates +++

LIVE: Schalke 0-0 Dortmund

32' Dortmund try their luck down the left-hand side with Hakimi, but the Moroccan isn't having the best of afternoons and again loses possession.

30' Matondo shoots over from distance for Schalke, who are by far the more active of the two teams offensively.

28' CROSSBAR! Salif Sané climbs to meet Bastian Ozcipka's corner but the Schalke defender's header crashes back off the bar! The closest we've come to the opening goal.

25' After Marco Reus tracks back to win possession in midfield for Dortmund, the ball comes to Mario Götze out on the right wing. But the 2014 World Cup winner looks a bit lost out on the flank and passes straight to a Schalke player. Sums up Dortmund's offensive efforts since the Sancho effort.

22' After catching a deflected effort from Piszczek, Schalke goalkeeper Nübel then demonstrates some clever footwork on the ball while under pressure from a couple of Dortmund players. A confident start from the young Schalke captain.

21' Stambouli joins Weigl in the referee's notebook. 1-1 on yellow cards but still 0-0 on the scoreboard.

19' Weigl picks up the first yellow card of the afternoon for a professional foul on Matondo. Following the resulting free-kick, Serdar drags a weak shot wide of the Dortmund goal.

17' Finally another spell of possession for the visitors, against a background of whistles from the Schalke fans. Dortmund move the ball across the pitch via Sancho, Piszczek & Hakimi, but it's all a bit ponderous.

Dortmund haven't produced anything up front since the Sancho shot, which produced this stunning save from Nübel:

Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nübel pulls off an early save from Jadon Sancho

13' Schalke win two corners directly infront of the away end, but both are cleared with ease.

10' Now Mascarell shoots low and wide from just outside the Dortund box. Schalke ramping up the pressure slightly here.

8' Schalke finally respond with a first meaningful attack of their own as Caligiuri chips forward into the path of Matondo - but Piszczek is well placed to clear for Dortmund.

3' The first chance falls to Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, the English teenager letting fly from the edge of the box, but Nübel is equal to it.

1' And we're off! A slight delay as yellow smoke billows out of the away end, but the Revierderby is finally underway!

Line-ups:

Here's how the sides line-up at the Veltins Arena.

Schalke: Nübel (c) – Kenny, Stambouli, Sane, Oczipka – Serdar, Mascarell – Caligiuri, Harit, Serdar – Burgstaller

Dortmund: Hitz – Guerreiro, Weigl, Hummels, Piszczek – Witsel, Delaney – Sancho, Reus (c), Hakimi – Götze

***

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's coverage of Matchday 9's headline act: The 95th Bundesliga meeting between Schalke and Borussia Dortmund! With 33 wins to their name, BVB narrowly edge Schalke (32) in the historical head-to-head, but in the 'Mother of Derbies', as it's affectionately known, form goes out the window.

We'll be back at 14:00 CEST on Saturday to bring you all the pre-match build-up, official team news and highlights from social media. For now, check out DW's lowdown on the Bundesliga's headline game of the weekend.

Can Schalke win the big one?

Schalke have been on a rollercoaster ride that has seen them qualify for Europe and tangle with relegation all within the last decade, but with David Wagner at the helm, there's a sense that a stable future could be possible. However, after letting the chance to go top of the Bundesliga twice each side of the international break, Wagner needs Schalke to shed their reputation of crumbling when the pressure is on and Saturday's clash with Dortmund is another chance to do just that.

Views from the coach: Schalke

David Wagner, Schalke head coach: "I'm looking forward to [my first Revierderby] just like everyone else. This is the game you look for when the fixture list comes out. We can't wait for tomorrow. [Dortmund] don't have many weaknesses. All of their players are top-level footballers. They have suffered setbacks like a lot of other teams, which is why it's so tight at the top."

Views from the coach: Dortmund

Lucien Favre, Dortmund head coach: "Schalke have become a lot more stable, they press very well, and are extremely athletic with a number of very dangerous players. Of course every game is important, but the Revierderby between Schalke and Dortmund is definitely very special. We've got to by fully focused on the encounter."

A worldwide rivalry

Top 3 Stats: Schalke

Despite the recent setbacks, Schalke have eight points more than they did at this stage last season (14 compared to six). They only picked up their 14th point on MD13 in 2018/19.

Schalke haven’t lost back-to-back home games against Dortmund in the Bundesliga for almost seven and half years, in 2010/11 and 2011/12.

Schalke have already scored more than twice as many goals this season (14) as they did at the same stage last year (five). The Royal Blues have also netted four goals from set pieces already – only Bremen (five) and Bayern (seven) have managed more.

Top 3 Stats: Dortmund