Revierderby: Schalke vs. Dortmund - live blog

Derby day! Borussia Dortmund make the 27-kilometer journey to Schalke for the 155th Revierderby, arguably the Bundesliga's biggest derby. Unlike in previous years, there is little to choose between the two rivals.
Line-ups:
Here's how the sides line-up at the Veltins Arena.
Schalke: Nübel (c) – Kenny, Stambouli, Sane, Oczipka – Serdar, Mascarell – Caligiuri, Harit, Serdar – Burgstaller
Dortmund: Hitz – Guerreiro, Weigl, Hummels, Piszczek – Witsel, Delaney – Sancho, Reus (c), Hakimi – Götze
***
Hello and welcome one and all to DW's coverage of Matchday 9's headline act: The 95th Bundesliga meeting between Schalke and Borussia Dortmund! With 33 wins to their name, BVB narrowly edge Schalke (32) in the historical head-to-head, but in the 'Mother of Derbies', as it's affectionately known, form goes out the window.
We'll be back at 14:00 CEST on Saturday to bring you all the pre-match build-up, official team news and highlights from social media. For now, check out DW's lowdown on the Bundesliga's headline game of the weekend.
Can Schalke win the big one?
Schalke have been on a rollercoaster ride that has seen them qualify for Europe and tangle with relegation all within the last decade, but with David Wagner at the helm, there's a sense that a stable future could be possible. However, after letting the chance to go top of the Bundesliga twice each side of the international break, Wagner needs Schalke to shed their reputation of crumbling when the pressure is on and Saturday's clash with Dortmund is another chance to do just that.
Views from the coach: Schalke
David Wagner, Schalke head coach: "I'm looking forward to [my first Revierderby] just like everyone else. This is the game you look for when the fixture list comes out. We can't wait for tomorrow. [Dortmund] don't have many weaknesses. All of their players are top-level footballers. They have suffered setbacks like a lot of other teams, which is why it's so tight at the top."
Views from the coach: Dortmund
Lucien Favre, Dortmund head coach: "Schalke have become a lot more stable, they press very well, and are extremely athletic with a number of very dangerous players. Of course every game is important, but the Revierderby between Schalke and Dortmund is definitely very special. We've got to by fully focused on the encounter."
A worldwide rivalry
Top 3 Stats: Schalke
Top 3 Stats: Dortmund