 Revierderby: Schalke vs. Dortmund - live blog | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 26.10.2019

Sports

Revierderby: Schalke vs. Dortmund - live blog

Derby day! Borussia Dortmund make the 27-kilometer journey to Schalke for the 179th Revierderby, arguably the Bundesliga's biggest derby. Unlike in previous years, there is little to choose between the two rivals.

Fußball Bundesliga Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Grimm)

+++ Refresh page for live updates +++

LIVE: Schalke 0-0 Dortmund

22' After catching a deflected effort from Piszczek, Schalke goalkeeper Nübel then demonstrates some clever footwork on the ball while under pressure from a couple of Dortmund players. A confident start from the young Schalke captain.

21' Stambouli joins Weigl in the referee's notebook. 1-1 on yellow cards but still 0-0 on the scoreboard.

19' Weigl picks up the first yellow card of the afternoon for a professional foul on Matondo. Following the resulting free-kick, Serdar drags a weak shot wide of the Dortmund goal.

17' Finally another spell of possession for the visitors, against a background of whistles from the Schalke fans. Dortmund move the ball across the pitch via Sancho, Piszczek & Hakimi, but it's all a bit ponderous. 

Dortmund haven't produced anything up front since the Sancho shot, which produced this stunning save from Nübel:

Fußball Bundesliga Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund (Imago Images/U. Kraft)

Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nübel pulls off an early save from Jadon Sancho

13' Schalke win two corners directly infront of the away end, but both are cleared with ease. 

10' Now Mascarell shoots low and wide from just outside the Dortund box. Schalke ramping up the pressure slightly here.

8' Schalke finally respond with a first meaningful attack of their own as Caligiuri chips forward into the path of Matondo - but Piszczek is well placed to clear for Dortmund.

3' The first chance falls to Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, the English teenager letting fly from the edge of the box, but Nübel is equal to it.

1' And we're off! A slight delay as yellow smoke billows out of the away end, but the Revierderby is finally underway!

Line-ups:

Here's how the sides line-up at the Veltins Arena.

Schalke: Nübel (c) – Kenny, Stambouli, Sane, Oczipka – Serdar, Mascarell – Caligiuri, Harit, Serdar – Burgstaller

Dortmund: Hitz – Guerreiro, Weigl, Hummels, Piszczek – Witsel, Delaney – Sancho, Reus (c), Hakimi – Götze

***

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's coverage of Matchday 9's headline act: The 95th Bundesliga meeting between Schalke and Borussia Dortmund! With 33 wins to their name, BVB narrowly edge Schalke (32) in the historical head-to-head, but in the 'Mother of Derbies', as it's affectionately known, form goes out the window. 

We'll be back at 14:00 CEST on Saturday to bring you all the pre-match build-up, official team news and highlights from social media. For now, check out DW's lowdown on the Bundesliga's headline game of the weekend.

Can Schalke win the big one?

Schalke have been on a rollercoaster ride that has seen them qualify for Europe and tangle with relegation all within the last decade, but with David Wagner at the helm, there's a sense that a stable future could be possible. However, after letting the chance to go top of the Bundesliga twice each side of the international break, Wagner needs Schalke to shed their reputation of crumbling when the pressure is on and Saturday's clash with Dortmund is another chance to do just that. 

Views from the coach: Schalke

David Wagner, Schalke head coach: "I'm looking forward to [my first Revierderby] just like everyone else. This is the game you look for when the fixture list comes out. We can't wait for tomorrow. [Dortmund] don't have many weaknesses. All of their players are top-level footballers. They have suffered setbacks like a lot of other teams, which is why it's so tight at the top." 

Views from the coach: Dortmund

Lucien Favre, Dortmund head coach: "Schalke have become a lot more stable, they press very well, and are extremely athletic with a number of very dangerous players. Of course every game is important, but the Revierderby between Schalke and Dortmund is definitely very special. We've got to by fully focused on the encounter." 

A worldwide rivalry

Watch video 03:34

Schalke vs. Dortmund: A rivalry felt across the world

Top 3 Stats: Schalke

  • Despite the recent setbacks, Schalke have eight points more than they did at this stage last season (14 compared to six). They only picked up their 14th point on MD13 in 2018/19.
  • Schalke haven’t lost back-to-back home games against Dortmund in the Bundesliga for almost seven and half years, in 2010/11 and 2011/12.
  • Schalke have already scored more than twice as many goals this season (14) as they did at the same stage last year (five). The Royal Blues have also netted four goals from set pieces already – only Bremen (five) and Bayern (seven) have managed more. 

Top 3 Stats: Dortmund

  • Dortmund have only won one of the last seven derbies against Schalke (D4, L2): 2-1 in Gelsenkirchen last season. The Royal Blues have won two of the last three meetings.
  • Dortmund have failed to win any of their last three away Bundesliga games (D2, L1). They have never gone four away matches in a row without a win under Lucien Favre.
  • Marco Reus has only scored once in eight games against Schalke, but since making his Bundesliga debut in August 2009, he's put his team 1-0 ahead 48 times – only Robert Lewandowski has done so more often (52). 

 

