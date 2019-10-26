 Revierderby: Lucien Favre in the spotlight after Dortmund′s dire derby display | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 26.10.2019

Sports

Revierderby: Lucien Favre in the spotlight after Dortmund's dire derby display

After a summer of lavish spending, Borussia Dortmund fans expected a title challenge this season. But a lacklustre derby performance and reports of player unrest is an onimous sign for Favre, writes DW's Ed McCambridge.

Dortmund's Trainer Lucien Favre (AFP/Getty Images/R. Michael)

When the board went up after 74 minutes, the substitution spoke volumes. Thomas Delaney off, Manuel Akanji on. Lucien Favre was happy with the point.

It's not surprising either, given Schalke's dominance throughout the preceding three-quarters of the match. They would have won, too, had 18-year old forward Rabbi Matondo been more clinical in front of goal. Dortmund fans will make the 27km trip back across the Ruhrgebiet knowing they were fortunate to leave with a point.

"It was a difficult game for us,” Favre admitted in the post-match press conference. "But we can be satisfied with 0-0. After 60 minutes we finally started to play football. We didn't want a draw before the match but we're happy to accept it now.”

Serious questions about Favre's ability to turn Dortmund into the sort of ruthless winners their fans crave them to be are surely due. The club spent more than €130m in the summer and appear no more capable of winning than last season, when they fell short by two points despite enjoying a seven-point lead over Bayern Munich at the beginning of February.

Tactically bereft

Not only is it a question of mentality, as is often the accusation levelled at Dortmund — and one Marco Reus has grown tired of — but of tactics.

Fußball Bundesliga Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund (Imago Images/Kolvenbach)

Benjamin Stambouli and Axel Witsel compete for the ball in an attritional derby in Gelsenkirchen.

Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt were left on the bench while Achraf Hamiki, a full-back by trade, continues to be experimented with as a wide forward. Why sign two of the Bundesliga's best young forwards to leave them on the bench? Favre doesn't appear too certain either given both came on with the scores still level, but with limited time to make an impact.

When Hazard did enter the fray, after 58 minutes, the player he replaced, Mario Götze, couldn't even bring himself to look at his coach and Sky Sports were reporting, long before the final whistle, that the 27-year-old had taken himself immediately to the car park and driven straight home.

Favre confirmed to DW after the game that Götze's injured hand had needed an urgent x-ray but it's hard to imagine such a wild aspersion being cast about another elite club at the moment.

Either way, something is undoubtedly rotten in the state of Dortmund and rumours, however unfounded, about coaches "losing the dressing room” are usually the first step on the road to unemployment.

Schalke spurn their chance

Schalke, meanwhile, will be cursing themselves for not taking full advantage of the mess their local rivals find themselves in. It wasn't for want of trying; Salif Sane headed against the bar from a corner in the first half and Suat Serdar hammered one against the post 12 minutes before half time.

They should have scored though, and David Wagner will know his team could have risen to the top of the league with a satisfying win over the mob from down the road. What a boost that would have been for a coach who took charge in the summer and has immediately returned the club to the better end of the Bundesliga.

"It was a disappointing result,” he said after the game. "We'll take it as it's Borussia Dortmund, it's the derby. But we had the opportunities to win. Rabbi Matondo could have won us the game but he is just 18 years old. He played well and he'll score plenty of goals for us in future.”

Opposite directions

Even without all three points, Wagner appears to be in full control of his team and the contrast between the clubs couldn't be starker right now. By contrast, the former Huddersfield Town coach's decision to introduce two attacking players in the second half, believing a win was within their grasp, went down well with fans inside the stadium.

If rumours are to be taken at all seriously, Jose Mourinho is being considered as a replacement to Favre at Dortmund. A damning indictment if ever there was one in that it would represent a complete departure from Favre's playing philosophy and management style.

Brilliant blue skies in Gelsenkirchen provided the backdrop to an ultimately disappointing Revierderby, but it may yet go down as one of the darker days of Favre's tenure as Dortmund coach.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Bayern München v Union Berlin (Getty Images/S. Widmann)

    Bundesliga Matchday 9: In pictures

    Bayern Munich 2-1 Union Berlin

    Robert Lewandowski made Bundesliga history against Union, becoming the first player ever to score in the first nine games of a season. He surpassed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's record of eight with the second goal in Bayern's victory over the Berliners after Benjamin Pavard's long range strike had broken the deadlock. Union grabbed a late consolation through Sebastian Polter but Bayern hung on.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund (Imago Images/Kolvenbach)

    Bundesliga Matchday 9: In pictures

    Schalke 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

    Dortmund produced another lacklustre performance but somehow escaped Gelsenkirchen with a point in the Revierderby. Schalke were the better side and twice hit the bar before the break; first Sane and then Serdar. Sancho was Dortmund's main threat but was twice foiled, and Thorgan Hazard was lucky not to concede a penalty when the ball struck his arm in the box.

  • Fußball Bundesliga SC Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig Torjubel (Imago Images/Beautiful Sports/G. Gruendl)

    Bundesliga Matchday 9: In pictures

    Freiburg 2-1 RB Leipzig

    Freiburg maintained their superb start to the season with the scalp of Leipzig at the Schwarzwald stadium. The hosts took the lead through Nicolas Höfler's close-range finish. Nils Petersen doubled their advantage in stoppage time to secure the points, despite Lukas Klostermann's consolation at the death. It wasn't enough for Leipzig as Freiburg climb back up to second, just a point behind Bayern.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Hertha BSC - 1899 Hoffenheim Torjubel 0:2 (Imago Images/Contrast/O. Behrendt)

    Bundesliga Matchday 9: In pictures

    Hertha Berlin 2-3 Hoffenheim

    Hoffenheim made it three wins from three, coming out on top of a five-goal thriller in Berlin. The visitors raced into a 2-0 lead courtesy of Jürgen Locadia and Anrej Kramaric, but let their lead slip as Hertha stormed back through Dodi Lukebakio and Salomon Kalou. But Hoffenheim weren't done and grabbed a winner through Benjamin Hübner, before Hertha's Vladimir Darida was sent off late on.

  • Fußball Bundesliga SC Paderborn 07 - Fortuna Düsseldorf Torjubel 2:0 (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

    Bundesliga Matchday 9: In pictures

    Paderborn 2-0 Fortuna Düsseldorf

    Paderborn finally got their first victory of the season, picking up a deserved win over Düsseldorf. The opener came just before half time when Abdelhamid Sabiri struck, before Sebastian Schonlau secured the three points in the 64th minute. The victory still leaves them bottom of the table but is a much-needed confidence boost, with a crucial game against Augsburg on the horizon.

  • Bundesliga Fussball FSV Mainz 05 vs 1.FC Koeln | 2:1 (picture-alliance/dpa/Fotostand)

    Bundesliga Matchday 9: In pictures

    Mainz 3-1 Cologne

    A Robin Quaison thunderbolt stole the show as Mainz came from behind to beat Cologne, who had taken the lead through Simon Terodde. Jean-Paul Boetius' close-range finish squared the game before half time and Quaison raised the roof with an amazing strike from distance. Mainz keeper Robin Zentner pulled off several key saves and Levin Mete Oztunali sealed the points with a low drive late on.

    Author: Michael Da Silva


Revierderby: Dreadful Dortmund escape from Schalke with a lucky point

Schalke will be disappointed not to have won the 179th Revierderby after dominating Borussia Dortmund for long periods. The Royal Blues hit the woodwork twice but couldn't find the breakthrough in a goalless derby. (26.10.2019)  

Bundesliga Matchday 9: In pictures

Robert Lewandowski made Bundesliga history, becoming the first player to score in the first nine Bundesliga games of a season. Also, Dortmund got a point in a poor Ruhr derby, Freiburg won again and Paderborn got a win. (26.10.2019)  

Fußball Bundesliga Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund

Revierderby: Dreadful Dortmund escape from Schalke with a lucky point 26.10.2019

Schalke will be disappointed not to have won the 179th Revierderby after dominating Borussia Dortmund for long periods. The Royal Blues hit the woodwork twice but couldn't find the breakthrough in a goalless derby.

Deutschland Bundesliga 1899 Hoffenheim - FC Schalke 04

Bundesliga: Schalke and Borussia Dortmund seek killer touch in derby 24.10.2019

Schalke have twice squandered chances to move top of the Bundesliga in an impressive start to the season. Another bottle job in the derby against Borussia Dortmund would take the gloss off David Wagner’s revolution.

Fußball Champions League | Inter Mailand - Borussia Dortmund | 1:0

Champions League: Blunt Borussia Dortmund fall to incisive Inter Milan 23.10.2019

The absence of their two top scorers, Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer, showed badly as Borussia Dortmund slumped to a 2-0 loss at the San Siro. Lucien Favre's side also showed their defensive vulnerabilities once again.

