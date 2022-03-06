Reverse burpee for legs and butt

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Fitness trainer Aurelia shows you an exercise for the legs and buttocks that builds endurance.
Liverpool's slide down the Premier League table after winning it last year has come as a surprise to many. But Jürgen Klopp's last season at Borussia Dortmund was also a struggle. Is it coincidence or is there a pattern?
After more than 50 years of war, Colombia has been at peace since 2016. Juan Jose Florian was a victim of that conflict — then he reinvented himself as a professional cyclist.
It was billed as the battle of the strikers and Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland ensured it lived up to that. Haaland scored twice for Dortmund but Lewandowski and Bayern had the last word, winning 4-2 to go top.
Bayern Munich are one win away from sealing an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title after a hard-fought win over Borussia Mönchengladbach. In difficult circumstances in a difficult season, Bayern once again found answers.
