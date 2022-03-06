 Reverse burpee for legs and butt | In Good Shape - The Health Show | DW | 06.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

In Good Shape

Reverse burpee for legs and butt

Fitness trainer Aurelia shows you an exercise for the legs and buttocks that builds endurance.

Watch video 01:00

More in the Media Center

Ilker-Akgün Aydin Der Hausarzt Dr. Ilker-Akgün Aydin im Gespräch mit In Good Shape.

Tips for the infected 06.03.2022

Chronic fatigue can continue to plague those who've had COVID-19 -- even children.

Long COVID in children 06.03.2022

Rote Haare

In Good Shape - Healthy Hair 25.02.2022

Better Bites Haare. Still aus Beitrag Better Bites Haare.

Better bites for better hair 25.02.2022

More from In Good Shape

DW In Good Shape Sendungslogo

In Good Shape - COVID-19: The neverending pandemic 06.03.2022

ILLUSTRATION - Eine junge Frau pflanzt am 10.08.2017 auf einem Balkon in einem Mehrfamilienhaus in Berlin Astern in einen Balkonkasten (gestellte Szene). Foto: Franziska Gabbert | Verwendung weltweit

Happiness in hard times 06.03.2022

Unrecognizable person standing behind wet glass Copyright: xAlbertoxMenendezx

Depression during the pandemic 06.03.2022

©PHOTOPQR/LA MONTAGNE/Richard BRUNEL ; ; 18/01/2021 ; Illustration Sante Mentale Depression , Deprime, Confinement, solitude, etudiant, Clermont le 18/01/2021 Photo R Brunel

BC 007: New drug combats fatigue 06.03.2022

Read also

24 Jun 2020 - Liverpool, England, United Kingdom - Liverpool 4 Crystal Palace 0 Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Premier League Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during warm up © Kevin Quigley/Daily Mail/SOLO Syndication |

Is Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool repeating his last Borussia Dortmund season? 26.02.2021

Liverpool's slide down the Premier League table after winning it last year has come as a surprise to many. But Jürgen Klopp's last season at Borussia Dortmund was also a struggle. Is it coincidence or is there a pattern?

Dezember 2020, Kolumbien, Juan José Florian ist kolumbianischer Radfahrer und will bei den Paralympics 2021 in Tokio antreten. Sein Spitzname: Mochoman. Durch eine Bombe der FARC-Guerilla verlor er beide Arme und ein Bein. Copyright liegt bei Movistar Colombia, das Telekommunikationsunternehmen sponsert ihn. // Redaktion: Oliver Piper

How 'Mochoman' won the Colombian civil war 20.12.2020

After more than 50 years of war, Colombia has been at peace since 2016. Juan Jose Florian was a victim of that conflict — then he reinvented himself as a professional cyclist.

MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 06: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring their side's fourth goal, completing his hat-trick during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Borussia Dortmund at Allianz Arena on March 06, 2021 in Munich, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Lewandowski hat-trick bests Haaland brace as Bayern win 'Der Klassiker' 05.03.2021

It was billed as the battle of the strikers and Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland ensured it lived up to that. Haaland scored twice for Dortmund but Lewandowski and Bayern had the last word, winning 4-2 to go top.

MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 13: Leon Goretzka of Bayern Munich scores his team's second goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Allianz Arena on June 13, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich one win away from title after beating Gladbach 13.06.2020

Bayern Munich are one win away from sealing an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title after a hard-fought win over Borussia Mönchengladbach. In difficult circumstances in a difficult season, Bayern once again found answers.