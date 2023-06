1 hour ago 1 hour ago

The Parsi community in India is known for carefully maintaining, restoring, and enjoying their classic cars and bikes. But what makes them so obsessed with the automobile? REV heads to Mumbai, Pune & Udvada to meet Parsi auto enthusiasts, car collectors and car restorers to try and find out. Along the way we encounter many Fiat 1100s, a rare Invicta Black Prince, a fast Morris Minor and much more!