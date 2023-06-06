  1. Skip to content
REV – The Auto and Mobility Show

41 minutes ago

REV discovers the world's most outrageous racing series, tests the new Honda ZR-V e:HEV, checks out a home-built e-bike in Ghana, and explores how, by focusing less on cars, cities can become more people-friendly

https://p.dw.com/p/4SqVJ
REV Check Honda ZRV

Honda ZR-V e:HEV - Crossover SUV with hybrid drive

Is the new Honda ZR-V e:HEV hybrid the best new crossover on the market?
Cars and Transportation44 minutes ago10:04 min
REV Extreme Crazy Races

The world's craziest racing series

REV discovers the world's craziest racing series from Super Truck Jumps to lawnmower racing and more
Cars and Transportation44 minutes ago04:33 min
REV Kai Steinecke Speed

Why the human brain loves speed

DW asks a World Superbike Champion what makes speed so addictive to the human brain.
Cars and TransportationJune 6, 202312:56 min
DW Rev Sendungslogo deutsch und englisch

REV — The Global Auto and Mobility Show

New thinking and technology are revolutionizing our cars, our cities, our way of life. Rev doesn’t just want to know how fast we get from A to B, but how we get there as well.

Go to show REV
