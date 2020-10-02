 REV - ROSBERG - RACING TO A GREEN FUTURE | REV | DW | 21.12.2021

REV

REV - ROSBERG - RACING TO A GREEN FUTURE

From F1 champ to eco warrior. Why did Nico Rosberg swap a fuel-powered life & go green at the moment of his greatest triumph? Here’s the story of Rosberg’s biggest fights - first for an F1 title, now for the environment.

Watch video 25:37

Every time he drops his kids to school, ex-F1 champion Nico Rosberg crosses the start-finish line of the Formula 1 track in Monaco. REV tells the story of Rosberg’s transformation from F1 world champion to eco warrior. From battling for the podium, to battling climate change. All with the Monte Carlo Circuit as the backdrop of Rosberg’s unique story. Not only has Rosberg won the Monaco GP here thrice, Monte Carlo is also the city he calls home. REV takes a track tour with Rosberg in an e-Tron, on a bicycle, and in a vintage Mercedes SL with Prince Albert on board. We also answer the question - what makes a 31-year-old world champion swap the gasoline in his blood for an emission-free life overnight? This is the story of Nico Rosberg's life and his change of heart. It is also equal parts a portrait of a top-flight racer, and an entrepreneur. Author Gerhard Sonnleitner takes us through Rosberg’s F1 past, his green present, and his dynamic vision for the future.

