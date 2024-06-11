  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle EastUS election Ukraine
Nature and EnvironmentDenmark

Retirees bring mussels back to a Danish fjord

Heike Kruse in Vejle fjord, Denmark
November 6, 2024

Breeding mussels has become a popular hobby amongst pensioners on Denmark's coast. Their new pastime is also helping to improve the water quality of a Danish fjord.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mGEh

A group of pensioners from Vejle have traded in their sofas for an old fishing boat. After navigating the murky waters of Danish bureaucracy, they're now officially mussel fishers.

They take DW and grandson on board.

"It's the companionship. It's so beautiful out here in this wonderful nature. The mussels taste good too. And we sometimes take the kids out and show them the fjord," said Thomas.

In the fjord, buoys have been rigged with nets and ropes on which the mussels grow. The shellfish have improved the oxygen content of the water. One mussel filters up to 100 liters of water a day. They thrive in the Baltic Sea fjord of Vejle.

Former electricians, teachers and engineers share the work on board. Ejgil is one of them. 

"I’m in charge of the electrical and mechanical stuff. And then I listen to these other wise guys cracking jokes at my expense! No, seriously, it's fantastic. I learn something here every day," Ejgil said.

Ejgil, Thomas and the others enjoy feeling useful, even in retirement. In Vejle Fjord, mussels were all but extinct - until they came along a few years ago. And became experts on the subject. They harvest two to three tons of mussels a year, and know that what they're doing makes a difference.

"If the entire fjord were a mussel farm, the impact would be massive. But even our small farm makes the water much better," Thomas said.

Skip next section Similar stories from Denmark

Similar stories from Denmark

People hold up a protest banner in Greenland

Greenland women seek justice over forced contraception

In the late 1960s, Danish doctors forcibly inserted intrauterine devices into young women to slow population growth.
Human RightsJune 16, 202404:43 min
Dänemark | Kopenhagen | Menschen auf Fahrad

Maskless and lockdown-free in Denmark

Germany's neighbor to the north will lift all Coronavirus restrictions.
SocietySeptember 10, 202104:07 min
A view from the Great Belt Bridge, which is crossing the Great Belt strait between the Danish islands of Zealand and Funen

Oil smuggling via Russia's shadow fleet raises concerns

Denmark's government is under pressure to stop the flow of Russian oil aboard unregulated ships.
PoliticsJuly 3, 202403:39 min
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from Europe

More on Nature and Environment from Europe

Graphic depiction of H2 element. "Pipe dream" written in the bottom left-hand corner

The EU's ambitious hydrogen bet

The EU is betting on hydrogen despite a lot of drawbacks. Is the strategy overblown? If so, why? Planet A explores.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 24, 202413:29 min
Two people in a field of crops

Germany's water is running dry

The German state of Brandenburg is renaturalizing rivers and growing heat-resistant crops.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 202205:18 min
Reducing methane in cow manure

Reducing methane in cow manure

A Norwegian company has found a way to stop livestock slurry from releasing methane by zapping it with lightning.
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 4, 202204:05 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

Biene auf einer Blüte

Protecting bees from pesticides

Scientists in Colombia say they have developed a food supplement to protect bee's brains from damage from pesticides.
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 20, 202402:26 min
Thumbnail | DW Sendung Planet A

How can we harness gravity to solve our energy needs?

Gravity batteries are a new big hope for storing excess renewable electricity.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 23, 202411:56 min
A woman in Morocco fills containers with water during a drought

How big business is profiting from the growing water crisis

Water scarcity has led to a market where local communities and private companies compete for access to a vital resource.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 17, 202410:50 min
Show more