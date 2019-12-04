Retired teacher decides to domesticate zebras in Kenya

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
While his neighbors were busy clearing their land, John Ole Saeni decided to maintain part of the natural forest on his rural property. The retired teacher's efforts have created a little oasis for three zebras who would usually migrate to greener pastures.
These wild zebras live together with domestic animals and share food on this rural property. Deforestation in Kilgoris usually causes zebras to migrate. But these zebras found their own piece of paradise. Deforestation is caused by new infrastructure and housing developments in western Kenya, but Saeni didn't want to clear his land. The retired teacher soon noticed that zebras were living on the site. His son supports his decision.