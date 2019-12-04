 Retired teacher decides to domesticate zebras in Kenya | Africa | DW | 20.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Retired teacher decides to domesticate zebras in Kenya

While his neighbors were busy clearing their land, John Ole Saeni decided to maintain part of the natural forest on his rural property. The retired teacher's efforts have created a little oasis for three zebras who would usually migrate to greener pastures.

Watch video 01:49

These wild zebras live together with domestic animals and share food on this rural property. Deforestation in Kilgoris usually causes zebras to migrate. But these zebras found their own piece of paradise. Deforestation is caused by new infrastructure and housing developments in western Kenya, but Saeni didn't want to clear his land. The retired teacher soon noticed that zebras were living on the site. His son supports his decision.

More in the Media Center

DW Sendungslogo DocFilm

Charcoal 04.12.2019

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

The Merino Boom 09.09.2019

Innovative fuel: The power of algae 28.05.2016

Amazon Inventory - How a nature reserve comes into being 25.08.2014

More from DW Africa Webvideos

Meet the Angolan who turned his wheelchair into a motobike 10.11.2021

28.07.2021 Cameroon plagued by collapsing buildings

Cameroon plagued by collapsing buildings 04.11.2021

Cape Verde: Turning wastewater into useful energy 04.11.2021

28.07.2021 Entonet, Kenya Team Lioness Rangers Kenya’s first female wildlife rangers unit Copyrightangabe: Thelma Mwadzaya

Kenya's first female wildlife rangers unit 03.11.2021

Read also

26/10/2020 pink african sunset over acacia tree, nature wilderness scene, Africa safari

When planting trees does more harm than good 25.03.2021

Creating new forests has been heralded as an effective way of tackling the climate crisis. Yet when it comes to drylands, lessons from the colonial era show it can have devastating impacts on indigenous wildlife.

Sandrah Twinoburyo

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 18.09.2020

In this edition of Eco Africa we check out bee farming in Kenya, see how Senegal's capital is turning green and visit an artist working to protect South Africa's penguins.

29/01/2020 Bags of tea leaves in a factory in Kenya.

Bioenergy in Kenya: Making tea production sustainable 20.02.2020

Tea production is a key industry in Kenya, where millions of people depend on it for a living. Can waste from sugarcane make processing the crop more environmentally friendly?

Nneota Ebge

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa 03.07.2020

This week on Eco Africa we visit Senkelle Swayne's Hartebeest Sanctuary in Ethiopia, learn how to make art by recycling old mobile phones and meet Modou Fall, a tireless anti-plastic campaigner in Senegal.