Retired Concorde jet returns to New York by boat

SocietyUnited States of AmericaRetired Concorde jet returns to New York by boatStephan Sfregola03/15/2024March 15, 2024New York has regained a landmark that was gone for months for renovations. The retired Concorde jet returned to its home on a Manhattan pier, after a journey by boat. In just over two weeks this attraction will be open to the public again.