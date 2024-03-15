  1. Skip to content
Retired Concorde jet returns to New York by boat

Stephan Sfregola
March 15, 2024

New York has regained a landmark that was gone for months for renovations. The retired Concorde jet returned to its home on a Manhattan pier, after a journey by boat. In just over two weeks this attraction will be open to the public again.

Homeless man in the subway

Young and homeless in New York

For many, New York City is a place of dreams. But John Torres knows its darker sides.
GlobalizationFebruary 6, 202408:33 min
Thumbnail | Love Matters S3 EPS10: Being a bisexual woman in India

Being a bisexual woman in India

What are the challenges and joys of coming out as a bisexual woman in India? Writer Soumyaa Vohra shares her journey.
Patricia Szilagyi
Column
SocietyFebruary 21, 202444:26 min
DW Explainer | Africa's Progress towards Zero Tolerance against FGM

Africa's slow progress toward zero tolerance against FGM

Is Africa advancing toward zero tolerance against female genital mutilation (FGM)?
SocietyFebruary 5, 202401:35 min
DW Vorschaubild | Love Matters S3 EPS9: Women's sexuality

Sex positivity and women's sexual agency in modern India

What does sexual agency mean for Indian women? And how does it differ from Western ideas of sexually liberated women?
SocietyFebruary 2, 202433:50 min
