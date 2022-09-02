 Results: Your top typically German cultural asset. | Lifestyle | DW | 05.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

Results: Your top typically German cultural asset.

Wearing Lederhosen, driving at top speeds on the Autobahn or enjoying a huge variety of bread: We wanted to know what you most associate with German culture.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Uncensored Collection Typisch deutsch

Bread and beer are among Germany’s most famous culinary calling cards. On the fashion side, Lederhosen are internationally well-known. In this month’s competition, we wanted you to tell us your top German cultural treasure.

We received many entries. As a token of thanks for taking part, the sweatshirt and cotton bag from the DW "Uncensored Collection" for greater freedom of speech has been won by Gabriela R. from Ecuador. For her, beer is a typically German cultural asset. Congratulations!

DW recommends

What do you like most about Oktoberfest?

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the world’s largest public festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021. This year, the "Wiesn" is open to visitors again. Are you going? What do you like most about Oktoberfest?  

Related content

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Oktoberfest

What do you like most about Oktoberfest? 02.09.2022

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the world’s largest public festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021. This year, the "Wiesn" is open to visitors again. Are you going? What do you like most about Oktoberfest?