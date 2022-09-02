Results: Your top typically German cultural asset.

Bread and beer are among Germany’s most famous culinary calling cards. On the fashion side, Lederhosen are internationally well-known. In this month’s competition, we wanted you to tell us your top German cultural treasure.

We received many entries. As a token of thanks for taking part, the sweatshirt and cotton bag from the DW "Uncensored Collection" for greater freedom of speech has been won by Gabriela R. from Ecuador. For her, beer is a typically German cultural asset. Congratulations!